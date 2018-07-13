Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of West Yorkshire police officers have been drafted in to help with a massive £10 million security operation for US president Donald Trump’s UK visit, it has emerged.

Speaking during a Commons debate Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff told MPs that 300 officers had been sent by West Yorkshire Police to help cover the event “even though there was a planned EDL (English Defence League) demo” in the region.

And the Labour MP asked policing minister Nick Hurd: “Can he therefore absolutely guarantee the safety of local people during that demo when so many of our officers will be deployed elsewhere?”

Mr Hurd responded by saying “almost every police force is contributing officers.” He added: “These are local operating decisions that the local chief and the local PCC (police and crime commissioner) need to take in co-ordination with the national co-ordination centre to make sure they don’t take unnecessary risk in their home base.”

Mr Hurd confirmed to MPs that the cost of the policing operation for Mr Trump’s visit “will run into millions.”

Labour MP Diana Johnson said her constituents in Kingston upon Hull North would be “furious to know that inspectors, sergeants and police constables are going down to keep President Trump safe.”

“Police should not sleep on the floor for Trump”

There was controversy after pictures appeared on social media of the accommodation where police would sleep after their 12-hour shifts at the Trump visit.

Rows of camp beds in a gym were said to be where the officers would sleep, forcing an apology from Essex Police, which is leading the operation.

Assistant Chief Constable Pippa Mills said: “The conditions which I have been made aware of are not acceptable. Working with our military partners we have found alternative accommodation.”

Halifax Labour MP Holly Lynch tweeted pictures of the gym and said: “Police should not sleep on the floor for Trump.”

296 West Yorks officers are being drafted away from our streets to police the Trump visit this weekend. We have known for 3 months yet this is the accommodation which awaits them in Essex. I asked Minister this morning to agree that police should not sleep on the floor for Trump. pic.twitter.com/rpLbsqRxUP — Holly Lynch MP (@HollyLynch5) July 12, 2018

The major deployment comes after hundreds of West Yorkshire officers were joined by others from Greater Manchester and Lancashire Constabulary to police rival demonstrations in Leeds city centre last Saturday – one by supporters of jailed EDL founder Tommy Robinson and a counter demo by anti-fascist protestors.

Police in West Yorkshire also handled a big rise in 999 calls as England fans celebrated a 2-0 win over Sweden in the World Cup. The force logged 2,307 calls to the 999 emergency service on Saturday - the highest figure for any day of the year so far.

For Donald Trump’s visit, the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) and the National Police Co-ordination Centre (NPoCC) have been co-ordinating the deployment of officers, staff and resources around the country.

Assistant Chief Con Chris Shead, of the NPoCC, said: “Police forces are working together on a significant, multi-faceted security operation supporting the Presidential visit to the UK. Nearly all police forces in England and Wales are providing officers and resources to assist with the operations in areas hosting the visit.”

“Police chiefs are working to balance support for the Presidential visit and policing any associated protests, with responding to calls for help from the public and minimising the impact on local police services. Unfortunately, this means officers’ rest days have been cancelled and many will be working extended 12-hour shifts.

“This is a busy week for policing across the country so please only call 999 in a genuine emergency.”

A number of planned protests were taking place across the country during the presidential visit.