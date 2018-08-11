Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Mercedes 280CE was stolen from Yateholme Reservoir.

It's just one of the crimes reported to Huddersfield police this week.

Organised by area, we've got the details of the dates, times and offences committed, from burglaries to criminal damage, damage to cars, attempted break-ins and more.

Anyone with any information on the incidents listed below is advised to report what they know to police via 101.

The Neighbourhood and Home Watch Network is the largest crime prevention movement in England and Wales, with 2.3m member households.

They aim to bring neighbours together to create strong, friendly, active communities where crime and anti-social behaviour are less likely to happen.

To join your nearest Neighbourhood Watch group, visit the Our Watch website and register your details. You will then receive community alert messages direct to your inbox.

Colne Valley

A suspect tried to gain access to a garden but failed.

A John Deer Agricultural tractor was stolen from a farm building.

The rear offside quarterlight of a Vauxhall Corsa was smashed and a blue Tommy Hilfiger jacket was taken.

A child's bicycle was advertised for sale on Facebook the week after a thief took it from a garden.

A victim's grandson, who has since gone missing, stole £770 from an insecure drawer.

Golcar

6pm, August 2: An Audi A4 was broken into on Longwood Gate and a work bag and sports bag were taken.

8:30pm, August 3: A hen was stolen from a group of four roaming freely around a cricket field adjacent to the victim's property on Swallow Lane. The suspect then sent a video of the hen with a group of teenagers. No demands have been received.

10pm, August 3: A car parked on Lower Gate was broken into but nothing was stolen and no damage was done.

Graffiti was painted on the walls of a garage after suspects smashed it's window. They had previously entered the ground floor property through a window and searched a bedroom.

A mobile phone was stolen from a bedroom.

Cash was stolen from a Volkswagen Tiguan.

A Sat Nav and DVD player were stolen from a vehicle after the front driver's side door lock was damaged.

A suspect broke into a Volkswagen Golf and stole Ray Ban sunglasses.

Photographic equipment, sun glasses and cash were stolen from an Audi A6 Estate.

A Skoda Octavia parked on a driveway was entered by unknown means and cash was stolen.

A Sat Nav and video camera was stolen from an unattended Audi A3.

A Mazda 6 Estate was broken into and a portable DVD player from a headrest.

DVDs and a headrest were stolen from a Ford Focus parked on the roadside.

A victim left the suspect (her friend) in a dwelling and tells him to post the key through the letterbox when he leaves. He left and took the key.

A neighbour took a parcel for next door, when he returned, she complained about the way he parked his car and refused to give him the parcel.

The door of a factory was opened and a two wheeled truck was used to steal a safe.

Holme Valley North

10:30, August 5: Small change was taken from a car parked outside on a driveway.

A thief entered an insecure door of a Skoda Octavia and stole a Sat Nav.

Door handles on a Ford Transit and other vehicles were tried, no entry was gained.

An iPad Mini 4 and Oakley sunglasses were taken fro a Ford S-Max.

Holme Valley South

4.20am, August 4: A victim living at Persevrance Place was asleep upstairs when a Euro-profile lock was snapped on a rear patio door and an intruder entered and made an untidy search of a downstairs room. The victim's bedroom was then entered and keys to the car were demanded while a torch was shone in the victim's face. The keys were taken from clothing on the floor and a vehicle was taken.

A house alarm was activated after intruders gained entry to a dining/kitchen area. Drawers were searched for keys to a vehicle parked in the street. They made off empty-handed but the getaway vehicles number plate was noted and police later made arrests.

A red Vauxhall Corsa was crashed into a wall after being stolen.

A Mercedes 280CE was taken from Yateholm Reservoir.

A thief made off on a bicycle after entering a Volkswagen 1500 and stealing a Samsung S9 mobile phone.

Kirburton/Denby Dale

A thief reached in through an insecure side door and stole a purse containing cash and cards.