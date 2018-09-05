We are live from Kirklees Magistrates Court in Huddersfield as 31 people are due to appear charged with the sexual abuse of young girls.

18 men and one woman that can be named have been charged with allegations including rape. They are mostly from the Huddersfield and Dewsbury area.

12 other men have also been charged with allegations including rape but they can not be named for legal reasons.

The charges relate to the sexual abuse of five girls from the Huddersfield area that occurred between 2005 and 2012.

All of the defendants will appear at the Huddersfield court over the next two days. The first 19 are appearing on Wednesday September 5 and the remaining 12 on Thursday September 6.

A number of protesters are expected to gather outside the court.