Euro Profile locks are getting snapped on a regular basis around the area.

They are just a few of the crimes reported to Huddersfield police this week.

Organised by area, we've got the details of the dates, times and offences committed, from burglaries to criminal damage, damage to cars, attempted break-ins and more.

Anyone with any information on the incidents listed below is advised to report what they know to police via 101.

Ashbrow

August 1: A burglar entered a property on Camborne Drive after Europrofile lock was snapped on the rear door. The alarm was triggered and the intruder made off.

Mobile phones and cash were taken from a Skoda Rapide.

An intruder broke in through a front cellar door but nothing was taken after they were disturbed.

Greenhead

2am, August 2: A suspect entered a property on Luck Lane through an insecure door while the occupants were asleep upstairs. A handbag was taken from the living room

10:30am, August 2: The window of a Toyota Avensis parked on Wasp Nest Road was smashed and a mobile phone and cash were taken.

08:30, August 3: A victim answered their rear door at a property on Carlton Street and the suspect demanded cash to leave. The victim refused but the suspect went upstairs and took £30 cash and a set of house keys from the victims pocket.

11:30, August 3: Person chatting on the doorstep of her mother's house on Clement Street when a suspect walked in and demanded money from the mother. After being refused the suspect grabbed the mother's white iPhone SSE and made off.

The lock of a Suzuki Alto was damaged and a gym bag and clothes were stolen. The vehicle's fuel pipe was also cut.

A Ford Fiesta was searched after their was damage done to a rear window.

A parcel was delivered and signed for at a neighbouring address. The victim's husband goes to ask for the parcel and the neighbour denies knowing about it.

A person entered a property by invitation and stole money off a table.

Lindley

3am, July 31: Additional security prevented an intruder gaining entry to a property on Holly Grove after a Euro Profile lock was snapped.

4am, July 31: Suspects broke into a property on Holly Grove after snapping a Euro Profile lock on a rear patio door. Clothing, a wallet, bank cards were taken along with keys to a BMW 335, which was also stolen. The property and car were later recovered by police.

12pm, July 31: Washing was stolen from a washing line from a property on Wellington Street.

4:15pm, July 31: A Euro Profile lock was damaged as suspects tried to gain entry through rear patio doors.

9pm, July 31: A Renault Traffic van was broken into and a wallet, cash, debit cards and driving licence were taken.

A Euro Profile lock was snapped on rear patio doors and a wallet was stolen It was recovered later by police.

A security officer disturbed intruders after the rear doors of a property were tampered with.

A Satnav was taken from the glove box of an insecure vehicle along with a dog bed from the boot.

A BMW 320D was broken into and a holdall with clothes, wallet, driving licence, cash and headphones were taken.

Almondbury

A mountain bike was stolen from outside a house.

Crosland Moor and Netherton

6.45am, July 30: The rear kitchen window of a property at The Courtyard was entered and cash and cigarettes were taken.

7:15pm, July 30: Topping stones were taken from the top of a wall on Meltham Road.

10am, August 1: A property on Park Road West was entered while the owners were in the garden and two handbags were taken.

10pm, August 6: Cash, keys and vehicle accessories were taken from a Peugeot 308 parked on Moor Cottage Close.

2:28am, August 7: An alarm sensor was triggered after suspect walked down the drive on Hawkyard Bank Road. The suspect jumped over a garden fence to escape after they tried to open the front passenger door of a vehicle parked there.

A box of medication was taken from a property after entry was gained through an insecure side door.

An insecure garage garage was entered but the intruder set off the security light. The occupant of the property went to investigate and the suspect made off empty-handed.

A rucksack and a Satnav was taken from a Seat Ibiza.

Cash was stolen from a till which had it's key still in it after premises were broken into.

Dalton

A disc lock on a Triumph Bonneville motorcycle saved it from being taken from the rear garden of a property.

Newsome

6am, July 30: The front and rear reg plates were taken from a Proton Impian.