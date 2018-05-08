Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on March 26:

Jalali Ali, 50, of Water Street, Springwood. Stole three bottles of perfume worth £8 each from Primark, New Street, Huddersfield on November 6, 2017. Committed while subject to a suspended sentence. Dealt with for the original offences of theft. Suspended sentence imposed and jailed for 14 weeks in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Simon Lee Chambers, 32, of Butts Hill, Gomersal, Cleckheaton. Stole cosmetic products worth £73.80 from Boots, Dewsbury, on March 7 and stole bottles of self tanning lotion worth £13 from Tesco, Northgate, Cleckheaton, on March 24. Also stole packs of razor blades worth £60 from Wilkinsons, Crackenedge Lane, Dewsbury, on March 8. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on March 23. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for six weeks. Ordered to pay £140 compensation in total.

Penny Barrett, 50, of Hebden Court, Chesil Bank, Quarmby. Driving while disqualified and without insurance on Edgerton Grove Road, Huddersfield, on November 26, 2017. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 28 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for six months.

Johnathon Fraser, 30, of Moorgate Flats, Colders Lane, Meltham, Holmfirth. Made off without paying for £526.76 of fuel in Holmfirth between July 10 and September 21, 2017. Also made off without paying for £179.65 of fuel and between August 22 and October 10, 2017. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 10 weeks. Ordered to pay £764.41 compensation in total, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Ian Steven Hinchcliffe , 36, of Wakefield Road, Dalton. Stole a bottle of brandy worth £26 from Sainsbury’s, Southgate, Huddersfield, on February 26 and stole three bottles of vodka worth £54 from Morrisons, Penny Lane, Waterloo, on March 14. Also stole alcohol worth £48 from Sainsbury’s, Market Street, Huddersfield on March 13. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge. Dealt with for original offences of theft. Handed a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days. Ordered to pay £36 compensation and a £115 surcharge.

James Radcliffe , 75, of Moor End Road, Crosland Moor. Drink driving and while driving while disqualified and without insurance on Manchester Road, Huddersfield on October on October 8, 2017. Handed a nine-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a programme requirement of 17 days. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for five years.

Reece Schofield , 21, of Thornfield Mount, Howden Clough, Batley. Caused £50 of damage to a door lock on Chinewood Avenue, Batley, on December 3, 2017. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on March 27:

Damian Richard Lye, 24, of West View, Batley. Stole clothing worth £159.96 from TK Maxx, Huddersfield, on March 19, and clothing worth £252.93 from the same place on March 26. Jailed for four weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Joshua James Balmforth, 23, of Chinewood Avenue, Batley. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend unpaid work session on February 22 and rehabilitation activity appointment on March 2. Order varied – 12 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months.

Isaac Mark Brailsford, 25, of Whitehead, Lane, Primrose Hill. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend probation induction appointment on January 23. Order varied – rehabilitation activity requirement of up to three days.

Sophie Hughes, 20, of Springfield House, Church Street, Cleckheaton. Application made to revoke community order. Order revoked.

Darren Ali Judge , 27, of Caldercliffe Road, Huddersfield. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend unpaid work session on January 6. Fined £30.

Andrea Kelsall, 32, of Gledhill Terrace, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not notify the court of change of address and was absent from place of curfew on February 12. Community order revoked. Dealt with for the original offence of theft. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for three weeks.

Jordan Joseph Hayes, 18, of Wesley Close, Birstall, Batley. Caused £200 of damage to a television and £150 of damage to the wall around a door on Barber Walk, Dewsbury, on January 21. Fined £65 and ordered to pay £150 compensation and £85 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on March 28:

Jamie Matthew Chambers, 27, of Charlesworth Square, Gomersal, Cleckheaton. Stole candles worth £74 from Design 24, Albion Street, Cleckheaton, on February 24. Also trespassed and stole scratch cards worth £140 from Gomersal Filling Station, Oxford Road, on March 2. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days. Ordered to pay £214 compensation in total.

Paul Andrew Roe, 25, of Maythorne Avenue, Staincloffe, Batley. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Dewsbury on September 28, 2017. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Warren Stephen Riley, 31, of Sandwich Crescent, Fixby. Assaulted a police officer and a policing support officer in Huddersfield on January 20. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on March 27. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days. Ordered to pay £200 compensation in total, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Gerard Paul Martin, 47, of Smithy Parade, Thornhill, Dewsbury. Speeding on the M62, Leeds, on July 15, 2017. Fined £70 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Dale Rogers, 37, of Church Fields, Deighton. Possession of a bladed article in a public place, namely a kitchen knife on Bradley Mills Lane, Huddersfield, on September 13, 2017. Also used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in the same place on September 13 and October 28, 2017. Handed a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 180 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £200 compensation and £620 costs. Knife seized.

Nathan Joseph Harriott, 31, of School Crescent, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as was verbally abusive, threatening and aggressive towards probation staff on January 9. Order revoked, dealt with for the original offences of harassment and breach of a restraining order. Handed a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with a programme requirement of 33 days.

Karl Fountain, 51, of Barber Street, Brighouse. Failed to provide information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence in Bradford on July 31 and September 21 and 28, 2017. Fined £210 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for six months.

Huddersfield Magistrates recorded the following decisions on March 29.

Tanveer Azam, 26, of Sefton Rise, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury. Driving while banned and without insurance and wilfully obstructed a constable at Dewsbury on January 29. Community order made to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Cain Michael Bridges, 21, of Machells Mill, Whitehall Way, Dewsbury. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates Court on March 27. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Dennis Gosling, 71, of Oakwell Garden Products, Dewsbury Road, Gomersal. Committed assault at Dewsbury on October 9, 2017 and also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates Court on March 22. Fined £760 and ordered to pay a £66 surcharge and £620 costs.

Daniel Bamforth, 31, of Lightenfield Lane, Netherton. Permit the cutting down of 395 trees at Huddersfield on or about June 26, 2017. Fined £704 and ordered to pay a £70 surcharge and £814.99 costs.

Hishyar Suleiman Gully, 37, of Crown Flatts Way, Leeds Road, Dewsbury. Kept food that was likely to support the formation of toxins at Biedronka, Ravensthorpe on or about June 7, 2017 and failed to maintain a permanent procedure based on hazard principles at the same place and also placed food on the market that was past its expiry date on June 7 and November 17, 2017.

Also failed to make provisions for the storage and disposal of food waste at the same place on November 17, 2017. Fined £404 and ordered to pay a £40 surcharge and £547 costs.

Waqas Iqbal, 41, of St Johns Road, Birkby, Huddersfield. Failed to comply with a hygiene improvement notice at Grillish food premise, Huddersfield on February 2 and 16, May 18, September 14, 2017. Failed to comply with a provisions of the EU Hygiene regulations as did not keep all articles, fittings and equipment with which food comes into contact with clean at the same place on February 16, May 18, 2017. Did not keep wrapping materials stored in a manner so as to prevent risk of contamination on February 16, 2017. Kept food which was likely to support the growth or formation of toxins on June 16 and May 18. Failed to keep food premises clean on February 2, May 18 and September 14 2017. Fined £349 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £1967.86 costs.

Bilal Kola, of Highfield Chase, Dewsbury. Failed to cause a person smoking at premise to stop smoking a Cafe Unwind, Dewsbury on September 15, 2017. Fined £197 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £625 costs.

David Wood, 58, of D W Tree Services Limited, Wakefield Road, Denby Dale. Caused or permitted the cutting down of approximately 395 trees at Huddersfield on June 29, 2017. Fined £480 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £835.09 costs.

Jonathan Lovatt, 36, of Derwent Road, Honley, Huddersfield. Speeding on Penistone Road, Huddersfield on July 25, 2017. Fined £219 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Steven John Swift, 36, of Cambridge Street, Heckmondwike. Breached a restraining order at Leeds on November 26, 14, 15, 24, 2016. Committed assault at Southway, Mirfield on November 5, 2017 and at Wike Lion Pub on October 22, 2017. Caused £50 damage to a phone at Southway, Mirfield on November 12, 2017. Breached a restraining order at Southway, Mirfield on December 22, 2017. Caused £5,000 damage to a mobile phone at Heckmondwike on October 22, 2017. Committed while subject to a community order. Dealt with for original offence of harassment. Handed a 57-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months. Restraining order made until further order. Ordered to pay £115 compensation.

Aniq Mohammed Rashid, 19, of Harewood Avenue, Heckmondwike. Dishonestly received stolen goods at Dewsbury between January 24 and February 2, 2017. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £350 costs.

Matthew Anthony Smith, 24, of Bishops Court, Woodhead Road, Berry Brow. Application made to amend a community order. Order varied – curfew requirements with electronic monitoring imposed for 12 weeks.