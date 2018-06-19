Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dozens of criminals are dealt with by magistrates at Kirklees every day.

Magistrates have the powers to jail defendants for up to six months for one offence or 12 months in total for a number of offences.

They can also hand down fines of up to £5000.

All magistrates are unpaid volunteers and they only receive expenses for the work they do.

With more serious offences they will send a defendant to Crown Court for sentencing.

Here are the latest cases from the courts ...

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on May 29:

Karl Robinson, 36, of White Lee Road, White Lee, Batley. Damaged a vehicle belonging to West Yorkshire Police at the junction of Healey Lane and Throstle Nest, Batley, on April 21. Also drink driving and driving without insurance on Hick Lane, Batley on the same date. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 17 months.

Tobias Joel Karim, 30, of Day Street, Aspley. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend unpaid work sessions on January 10 and April 18. Fined £50.

Shelby Wells McInnis, 24, of Brownings Road, Deighton. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend office appointment on March 21 and was not available for home visit with probation officer on April 19. Fined £30.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Jean Anne Pape, 58, of Kilburn Close, Almondbury. Failed to provide a specimen for breath analysis at Huddersfield Police Station, Castlegate, on March 7. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with 10 points.

Dean Walton, 27, of Falcon Street, Newsome. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend rehabilitation activity appointments on March 22 and April 17 and 25. Order varied – rehabilitation activity requirement of up to five days. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Christopher Andrew Maylett, 26, of Walpole Road, Crosland Moor. Attempted to cause damage to a kitchen window worth £250 in Holmfirth on April 8 and caused £125 of damage to a child’s bicycle in Holmfirth on April 7. Fined £230 and ordered to pay £125 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Gary Neil Dews, 49, of Carr Top Close, Batley. Caused £150 of damage to a wooden door at Arcade Coffee and Food, Huddersfield, on April 20. Also used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour towards two people at Byram Arc, Huddersfield, on the same date. Jailed for eight weeks. Ordered to pay £115 surcharge.

Steven Harwood, 54, of Lea Road, Birstall, Batley. Breached a non-molestation order in Birstall, Batley, on April 3. Fined £500 and ordered to pay a £50 surcharge and £85 costs.

Ashton Quashie, 23, of Carr Green Lane, Dalton. Breached a non-molestation order in Milnsbridge on May 11. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £50 costs.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on May 30:

Steven John Clowes, 40, of no fixed address. Failed to comply with the supervision requirements following release from prison, as did not keep in touch with supervisor on August 25. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Ryan Mark Fletcher, 26, of Blenheim Drive, Batley. Driving while disqualified and without insurance on Woodhead Road, Birstall, on January 12. Discharged absolutely.

Robert John Arthur Munro, 54, of Cemetery Road, Westtown, Dewsbury. Driving without a licence or insurance on Aysgarth Road, Batley, on November 23. Fined £280 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Mohammed Fesal Azam, 30, of Yew Green Road, Huddersfield. Speeding between junctions 26 and 27, Wakefield on October 17. Fined £70 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Mohammed Arif Khan Naseem, 42, of Wormalds View, off Thornhill Road, Dewsbury. Parked in a disabled space using a disabled badge when he was not entitled to. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £50 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on May 31:

Joshua Anthony Allsop, 27, of Clare Hill, Huddersfield. Stole toiletries and cosmetics worth £73.96 from Boots, Huddersfield, on May 30. Jailed for six weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Carolynne Bustard, 52, of Westfield Road, Heckmondwike. Caused suffering to an animal, namely a rabbit, in Heckmondwike between November 11 and December 9, 2017. Caused unnecessary suffering to another animal, namely a rabbit, in Heckmondwike between December 29, 2017 and January 18, 2018. Also failed to ensure that the needs of animals, namely seven rabbits, were met in Heckmondwike on or about January 18, 2018. Fined £140 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £150 costs. Banned from keeping, dealing in or owning rabbits for two years.

Mark Alan Bustard, 50, of Westfield Road, Heckmondwike. Caused suffering to an animal, namely a rabbit, in Heckmondwike between November 11 and December 9, 2017. Caused unnecessary suffering to another animal, namely a rabbit, in Heckmondwike between December 29, 2017 and January 18, 2018. Also failed to ensure that the needs of animals, namely seven rabbits, were met in Heckmondwike on or about January 18, 2018. Fined £140 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £150 costs. Banned from keeping, dealing in or owning rabbits for two years. Rabbits seized and taken into the possession of the RSPCA.

Ioannis Stefanakis, 39, of Southgate House, Elland, Halifax. Drink driving on Windy Bank Lane, Dewsbury, on December 16, 2017. Fined £375 and ordered to pay a £37 surcharge and £310 costs. Banned from driving for 18 months.

Kenneth Balmforth, 33, of Aldonley, Almondbury. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on May 31. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

Rob Kenworthy, 38, of The Banks, Hollins Lane, Sowerby Bridge. Speeding on Burnley Road, Halifax, on September 26, 2017. Fined £70 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on June 1:

Lee Astin, 39, of no fixed address, Huddersfield. Stole groceries worth £27 from Marks and Spencer, Huddersfield, on May 31. Also stole products worth £240 on Manchester Road, Crosland Moor, on May 26. Jailed for 20 weeks in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Lee James Matthewman, 32, of Park View, Church Lane, Thornhill, Dewsbury. Failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in Dewsbury on May 4. Also drove without insurance or licence and failed to stop when being ordered to do so by a police officer on Overthorpe Avenue, Dewsbury, on the same date. Community order made for 160 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Fined £200 and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 22 months.

David Nhlanganiso Ngwenya, 23, of Ruskin Grove, Deighton. Dangerous driving on Alder Street, Cartlton Street, Willow Lane East, Bradford Road and Long Hill Road, Huddersfield, on October 6, 2017. Also possession of cannabis in Huddersfield on the same date. Handed a 26-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 200 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Olajede Webb, 22, of Alandale Road, Bradley. Possession of cannabis and cocaine in Huddersfield on October 6, 2017. Fined £150 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Adam Bryant, 19, of Princess Crescent, Chickenley, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with a suspended sentence, as did not attend rehabilitation activity induction appointments on February 1 and October 2, 2017. Fined £150.

Dallas Belbin, 45, of Longwood Road, Longwood. Stole stone slabs worth a minimum of £400 on Queensgate, Huddersfield on May 14. Fined £56 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Dean Michael Collins, 39, of Greenwood Street, Primrose Hill. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour on Lord Street, Huddersfield, on May 14. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge for a previous offence of drunk and disorderly behaviour. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Gareth Kenneth Cooke, 33, of Wakefield Road, Huddersfield. Stole three bottles of alcohol worth £72 from Tesco Superstore, Viaduct Street, Huddersfield, on May 14. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge. Dealt with for original offence of theft. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Luke Greenwood, 25, of Sandene Avenue, Crosland Moor. Caused £500 of damage to a window at Huddersfield Police Station, Castlegate, on May 12. Ordered to pay £300 compensation.

Scott William Ormsby, 27, of Upper Barker Street, Millbridge. Driving without insurance or a licence and while disqualified on Upper Barker Street, Liversedge, on May 12. Also obstructed a police officer on Upper Barker Street, Liversedge, on the same date. Handed a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 16 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for three years.

Jack Branch, 20, of Clayborn View, Cleckheaton. Drink driving on Whitechapel Road, Cleckheaton, on May 15. Fined £303 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 20 months.

Adil Mahmood, 26, of Lascelles Road, Kilpin Hill, Heckmondwike. Possession of cannabis in Heckmondwike on May 15. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Shelley Lomas, 24, of Highfields Road, Huddersfield. Drink driving on Northumerland Street, Kirkgate and Highfields Road, Huddersfield, on May 17. Fined £230 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 18 months.

Lewis Mellor, 22, of Halifax Road, Mill Bridge, Liversedge. Driving while under the influence of drugs and without insurance on Gelderd Road, Leeds, on March 23. Also possession of canabis in Leeds on the same date. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Richard Oshea, 43, of Keighley Road, Illingworth, Halifax. Speeding on the M62 motorway before September 28, 2017. Also speeding on Moor End Road, Halifax, on October 10, 2017. Fined £80 in total and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with seven points.