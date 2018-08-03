Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on July 2:

Dean Michael Collins, 39, of Greenwood Street, Primrose Hill. Stole meat worth £67.50 from the Co-op, Park Road West, Crosland Moor, on January 26. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge. Dealt with for the original offences of theft and drunk and disorderly behaviour. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days. Ordered to pay £67.50.

Phillip James Dyson, 46, of Blue Bell Hill, Taylor Hill. Stole All in One Muscle Fuel worth £29.99 from The Student Union Shop, Huddersfield, on April 11. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £29.99 compensation and a £20 surcharge.

Joanne Smith, 38, of Lower Maythorn Lane, Holmfirth. Speeding on Woodhead Road, Huddersfield, on May 2, 2017. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Adam Christopher Lindsay Wood, 36, of Colne Hurst, Deighton. Application made to amend a community order, as the defendant has changed residence. Order varied - curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for four weeks.

Jordan Britton, 18, of Victoria Crescent, Dewsbury. Committed assault in Bradford on June 21, 2017, and used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Bradford on July 6, 2017. Both offences were racially aggravated. Also failed to surrender to custody at Bradford Magistrates’ Court on June 27, 2018. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend induction appointment on February 19, 2018, and unpaid work session on April 23, 2018. Community order revoked. Dealt with for the original offences of theft and failure to surrender to custody. Detained in a young offender institution for 12 weeks in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Fay Louise Cooling, 45, of Gledhill Terrace, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury. Stole four bottles of alcohol worth £106 from Asda, Dewsbury, and was in possession of a foil lined bag for use in the course of theft in the same place, both on June 29. Jailed for 16 weeks in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Gerard Martin Taylor, 49, of Ravens Avenue, Moldgreen. Drink driving and driving while disqualified and without insurance on Ravens Avenue, Moldgreen on June 10. Community order made with a programme requirement of 21 days and 120 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 40 months.

Richard Patrick Browne, 48, of Reed Street, Marsh. Committed assault in Birkby, on November 15, 2017. Discharged conditionally for 24 months. Restraining order made until a further order is made. Ordered to pay £180 compensation and £85 costs.

Jordan Jon Matthews, 29, of Clair Hill, Highfields, Huddersfield. Caused £260 of damage to a vehicle on Acre Street, Lindley, on September 28, 2017. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £241 compensation and £85 costs.

Radions Zujevs, 32, of Cambridge Road, Birstall, Batley. Drink driving on Shirley Avenue/Cambridge Road, Birstall, on December 9, 2017. Fined £293 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on July 3:

Peter Hall, 48, of Manchester Road, Slaithwaite. Driving while disqualified and without insurance on Manchester Road, Huddersfield, on March 15. Handed a 12-week prison sentnce, suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay £115 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for six months.

Mohammed Faisal Hussain, 26, of Ravensthorpe Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury. Stole a pair of jeans worth £11 from Matalan, Dewsbury, on January 26. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £11 compensation, a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Quassir Idrees Khan, 24, of Limetree Avenue, Batley. Assaulted two police officers on Kilpin Close, Lobley Street, Heckmondwike, on February 21, 2018. Also failed to provide a sample for drug testing in Huddersfield on December 3, 2017. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jonathan Dyson, 56, of Vernon Avenue, Edgerton. Breached a restraining order on May 31. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days and 80 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

James Stewart Winter, 33, of Miln Road, Birkby. Stole bank cards in Huddersfield on November 6 and 9, 2017. Committed fraud by using stolen bank cards at Fartown News, Huddersfield, on November 6, and at Deighton Stores, Huddersfield, Nisa Local, Fixby, and Sheepridge Off Licence between November 6 and 9, 2017. Also committed fraud by using stolen bank cards at Highfield News, Rastrick, the Co-op, Rastrick, Rastrick Off Licence, Tesco, Mirfield, One Stop, Mirfield, the Co-op, Greenside, Mirfield, and the Co-op, Nab Lane, Mirfield, all on November 9. Community order made for 160 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £145 compensation in total and an £85 surcharge.

James Bowers, 36, of Daleside Avenue, New Mill, Holmfirth. Committed assault on Kirklands, New Mill, Holmfirth, on June 16. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days. Restraining order made until July 2, 2019. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

John Barber, 27, of Fernside Avenue, Huddersfield. Failed to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence, as did not attend unpaid work sessions on May 20 and 27. Fined £200 and ordered to pay £50 costs.

David Bray, 39, of High Close, Linthwaite. Failed to comply with the requirements fo a community order, as did not attend unpaid work sessions on March 3 and May 19. No action taken on breach. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Sarah Frain, 34, of West Park House, West Park Street, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend appointment on May 8. Order varied. Fined £100 and ordered to pay £50 costs.

Kevin Derek Harwood, 48, of Highcroft Crescent, Almondbury. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend appointment on April 11. Community order revoked. Dealt with for original offences of possession of drugs, racially aggravated assault of a police officer and failure to surrender to custody. Jailed for 10 weeks in total.

Simon Webster, 25, of Walnut Road, Chickenley, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend appointments on May 10 and 30. Order varied – rehabilitation requirement of up to three days. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Mohammed Bashir Ahmed, 43, Ward Street, Dewsbury. Dropped litter in a public car park at the junction between Bond street and High Street, Birstall, between April 16 and 20. Fined £51 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Sami Hassan Ahmed, 41, Navigation Gardens, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury. Failed to provide information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to be guilty of an offence in Dewsbury on February 12. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Imran Akhtar, 32, of Tanfield Road, Huddersfield. Dropped litter outside Huddersfield Train Station on February 5. Fined £146 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Jordan Lee Amey, 18, of Kitson Hill Crescent, Mirfield. Dropped litter outside Dewsbury Bus Station, Aldams Road, Dewsbury, on February 7. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Ashley Jake Andrews, 20, of Grange Cottages, Huddersfield. Dropped litter outside Huddersfield Train Station on January 30. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Anna Bieczynska, 33, of Pennine Crescent, Huddersfield. Dropped litter outside Huddersfield Train Station on February 9. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Robert Brodie, 33, of Brock Bank, Huddersfield. Dropped litter outside Chesterfield, Queensgate, Huddersfield, on February 5. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Elizabeth Cooper, 53, of Foxroyd Drive, Mirfield. Dropped litter outside Halifax Bank, Westgate, Dewsbury, on February 7. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Matthew Cowley, 36, of Miln Road, Birkby. Dropped litter on Saint Johns Road, Huddersfield, on February 2. Fined £138 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Scott Fleetwood, 38, of Keldregate, Bradley. Dropped litter outside Huddersfield Train Station on January 31. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Nicholas Asher Gabriel, 19, of Manchester Road, Huddersfield. Dropped litter outside Huddersfield Train Station on February 2. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Patricia Gajdosova, 33, of Ward Street, Crackenedge, Dewsbury. Dropped litter outside Mini Market, Northgate, Dewsbury, on February 7. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Aiden Gardner, 22, of Leeds Road, Huddersfield. Dropped a litter outside Huddersfield Market, Byram Street, Huddersfield, on February 8. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Michael Geaney, 33, of Tolson Crescent, Dalton. Dropped litter outside Ryder and Dutton, Cross Church Street, Huddersfield, on January 29. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Jordan Hall, 35, of Walnut Close, Dewsbury. Dropped litter outside Shah’s Takeaway, Brewery Lane, Dewsbury, on January 31. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Zana Hama, 41, of Yorkshire House, South Street, Dewsbury. Dropped litter outside Polskies, Corporation Street, Dewsbury, on January 31. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Katie Highton, 22, of Cow Heys, Huddersfield. Dropped litter outside Thornley’s, John William Street, Huddersfield, on February 6. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Mohammed Ismail Hussain, 19, of Spring Gardens, Batley. Dropped litter outside Santos, South Street, Dewsbury on January 31. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Horvat Karoly, 22, of Manchester Road, Huddersfield. Dropped litter outside Wisla Supermarket, John William Street, Huddersfield, on January 29. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Paul Lewis of Halifax Road, Liversedge. Used a disabled badge when he was not entitled to in Oldgate Car Park on January 9. Fined £146 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Andrew Lindsay, 56, of Saville Court, Queen Street, Ravensthorpe. Dropped litter outside Crown House, Southgate, Huddersfield, on February 8. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Kieran Jon Livesey, 40, of Deighton Road, Huddersfield. Dropped litter outside Huddersfield Train Station on January 26. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Anne Marie McNamara, 34, of Russell Street, Dewsbury. Dropped litter outside Premiers Amusements, Tithe Barn Street, Dewsbury, on February 7. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Krystyan Nikolaychev, 21, of Blacker Road, Huddersfield. Dropped litter outside Willow Lane, Birkby, on February 1. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Muhammed Yahyaa Patel, 29, of Clarence Terrace, Savile Town, Dewsbury. Used a disabled badge when he was not entitled to on Manor Street, Dewsbury, on March 7. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Massimilliano Perra, 44, of Sherburn Road, Huddersfield. Dropped litter outside Huddersfield Market, Brook Street, Huddersfield, on February 6. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Mohammed Sufian Rafiq, 37, of Jeremy Lane, Heckmondwike. Dropped litter outside McDonalds, Greenside, Heckmondwike, on January 26. Fined £146 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Scott Rowan, 24, of Greenlea Court, Dalton. Dropped litter outside Leo’s Barbers, New Street, Huddersfield, on February 2. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Sarah Saleem, 23, of Broomer Street, Dewsbury. Used a disabled badge when he was not entitled to on St Paul’s Street, Huddersfield, on March 12. Fined £40 and ordered o pay a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Kashif Siddique, 41, of Healey Lane, Batley. Used a disabled badge when he was not entitled to in Wards Hill Car Park, Batley, on March 13. Fined £146 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Jayne Annette Szczerba, 44, of Crest Hill Road, Huddersfield. Dropped litter outside Sharky’s Fish and Chip Shop, Byram Street, Huddersfield, on February 9. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Dariusz Szefler, 43, of The Crescent, Dewsbury. Dropped litter outside Dewsbury Bus Station, South Street, Dewsbury, on February 7. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Daniel Taylor, 23, of Bishops Court, Huddersfield. Dropped litter outside Huddersfield Train Station on February 6. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Christopher Thompson, 52, of Southway, Mirfield. Dropped litter outside Dewsbury Bus Station on February 10. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Paul Thornton, 40, of Town Green, Dewsbury. Dropped litter outside Huddersfield Train Station on February 10. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Angela Wakefield, 45, of Upperthong Lane, Holmfirth. Used a disabled badge when he was not entitled to in Crown Bottom Car Park, Holmfirth, on February 9. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

James Watt, 42, of Riley Street, Huddersfield. Dropped litter outside Zubarah Cafe, Kirkgate, Huddersfield, on February 6. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Andrew James Western, 27, of Flemming House Lane, Almondbury. Dropped litter outside Huddersfield Train Station on February 2. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Michael Wilde, 44, of Burnsall Court, Quarmby. Dropped litter outside the back of Tesco, Brook Street, Huddersfield, on January 30. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Helena Young, 36, of Clough Road, Birkby. Dropped litter outside Huddersfield Train Station on February 2. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on July 4:

Yasser Ali, 28, of Camroyd Street, Dewsbury. Driving while disqualified on Savile Road, Dewsbury, on February 24. Dangerous driving on Savile Road, Overthorpe Road and roads around Savile Town, Thornhill Lees and Thornhill area, on February 24. Driving without insurance on Savile Road, Dewsbury, on February 24. Jailed for 26 weeks in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge. Banned from driving for 24 months.

Kamran Sahibdad, 39, of Foundry Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury. Committed assault on Foundry Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, on February 26, 2018. Engaged in controlling or coercive behaviour in Dewsbury between January 24 and February 27, 2018. Handed a 14-week prison sentence in total, suspended for 12 months, with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days and 200 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Restraining order made until a further order is made. Ordered to pay £300 compensation in total and £310 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on July 5:

Patrick Anthony Harrington, 41, of Holme Park Court, Woodhead Road, Berry Brow. Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison, as did not attend appointments on March 14, March 26 and April 9. Jailed for 14 days.

Laura Jane Heywood, 24, of Laurel Drive, Batley. Breached a closure order by entering a premises in Dewsbury on March 31. Discharged conditionally for two years. Criminal behaviour order made for two years. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

Benjamin James Stephen Radcliffe, 34, of Saddleworth Road, Greetland. Committed assault, was in possession of cannabis and assaulted a police officer on Princess Alexandra Walk, Huddersfield, on May 26. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days. Ordered to pay £350 compensation in total, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Michael Seamus Coonan, 56, Longwood Road, Paddock, Huddersfield. Sexual assault. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement up to 10 days. Ordered to pay £100 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £100 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on July 6:

Paul Nigel Fargie, 38, of Moorbottom, Cleckheaton. Breached a restraining order on October 6 and 7, 2017. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on April 19, 2018. Community order made for 220 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £620 costs.

Jordan Fogarty, 22, of Mount Street, Cleckheaton. Caused £200 of damage to two doors in Cleckheaton and was in possession of cocaine at Huddersfield Police Station on November 11, 2017. Fined £260 in total and ordered to pay £300 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Kimberley Joanne Hatton, 44, of Whitehead Lane, Primrose Hill. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour on Whitehead Lane, Primrose Hill, on May 28. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on June 15. Fined £200 in total and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Diedre Howard, 45, of Ashfield Terrace, Greetland, Elland. Driving while disqualified on Leeds Road, Huddersfield, on May 24. Discharged absolutely.

John Waters, 64, of Mortimer Terrace, Healey, Batley. Drink driving on Ings Road, Batley, on June 21. Fined £250 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 14 months.

Mark Berry, 41, of Branwell Avenue, Birstall, Batley. Drink driving on Rochester Road, Birstall, on June 16. Community order made for alcohol dependency treatment with probation for six months and a programme requirement of 17 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 27 months.

John-Joe Matthews, 30, of Wakefield Road, Lepton. Resisted a police officer and was in possession of cannabis on Kirkgate, Huddersfield, on June 15. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay £150 compensation. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Terrence James Miles, 33, of Malham Drive, Batley. Handled stolen goods worth £4,727.52 in Birstall on March 16. Community order made for 60 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Hamid Ali, 40, of Brewery Lane, Dewsbury, Drunk and disorderly behaviour at the Princess of Wales Precinct, Thornhill, Dewsbury, and committed assault at Dewsbury Police Station on June 18. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

James Steven Petty, 20, of no fixed address. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour at Jaggar Lane Recreation Ground, Honley, Holmfirth on June 9. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Shaied Mahmood, 42, of Saint Marks Place, Savile Town, Dewsbury. Caused £1,592 of damage to two bus stop shelters on Halifax Road on June 18. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay £1,592 compensation.

Satar Miakhel, 24, of Spring Grove Street, Springwood. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend unpaid work inductions on May 31 and June 11. Stole footwear worth £274.95 from the Kingsgate Centre, Huddersfield, on June 19. Discharged conditionally for six months. Community order varied - 10 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

Alan Peter John O’Riordan, 51, of Woodville Place, Bradley. Stole sausages worth £4.99 from Crawshaws, Huddersfield, on June 21. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge for previous offences of theft and assault. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Troy Wallace, 21, of Harpe Inge, Dalton. Possession of cannabis in Huddersfield on February 6. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.