It’s the final word in cool for any football-loving man or woman about town.

High-class Huddersfield tailors Owen Scott has teamed up with Huddersfield Fine Worsteds to create a special waistcoat with the phrase ‘It’s Coming Home’ woven into the pinstripe.

And if England win the World Cup the players will be gifted one of the £350 waistcoats along with England’s dapper boss Gareth Southgate.

Scott Hufton, of Owen Scott, said he commissioned Huddersfield Fine Worsteds to supply material for about 100 waistcoats.

“We had people on social media wanting it to happen and we decided to make it happen.

“It was in the pipeline for a while but now England have got this far we decided we could make a proper announcement about it.”

People can purchase the waistcoat priced £350; a tie priced £125 or a handkerchief for their top pocket priced £45 – all with the phrase It’s Coming Home.

Scott said: “Waistcoats have always been in demand for people wanting our three-piece suits but Gareth Southgate has made it more popular still.

“He’s always dressed smartly and he’s had the waistcoat, shirt and tie combo going from the start of the World Cup. I don’t think he’ll be swapping it for a tracksuit now.”

And tonight’s match. Scott said: I’m confident England will win 2-0.”

Andy Littlewood, who runs the King Street tailors with Mr Hufton, said customers could purchase the waistcoats via the company website or by visiting the store.

He added: “The response has been amazing. We had orders before we even commissioned the cloth to be made. By using Huddersfield Fine Worsteds we are keeping it all local.”

Owen Scott, which also has branches in Leeds and London’s Mayfair, has created bespoke suits for VIPs including boxers and footballers, among them Huddersfield Town players Michael Hefele, Chris Lowe and Christopher Schindler .

The tailors also commissioned Elland-based Huddersfield Fine Worsteds to supply the same material used to create fighter Conor McGregor’s F-word suit which he wore when he confronted Floyd Mayweather at a press conference before their fight in Las Vegas.