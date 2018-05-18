Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A £3m business park set to create up to 100 jobs in Huddersfield is almost ready.

And agents for the 2.73-acre Bridge Business Park at Colnebridge have already reported interest from a number or prospective tenants.

The business park at Colnebridge Road, off Leeds Road, will be completed next month to provide six units ranging from 2,500sq ft to 10,750sq ft. They are being built in three blocks arranged around a central service courtyard, providing room for vehicles to turn round and park.

The work is being done by award-winning Bradford-based property company Frank Marshall Estates, – run by Edward and Jimmy Marshall – which acquired the site from neighbouring nursery products firm Mamas & Papas in 2015.

Edward said: “This is an extremely significant project for us. We are creating a high-quality employment park which should create up to 100 jobs.

“There is a distinct lack of high-quality and flexible light industrial units in the Huddersfield area so we are hoping to satisfy the pent-up demand from small-to-medium-sized businesses, who are looking for attractive, practical and modern premises, combining warehousing and distribution space with hi-tech office facilities.

Jimmy said: “Although Frank Marshall Estates has extensive interests in West Yorkshire this is our first major development in Huddersfield, one of the county’s foremost towns with a splendid industrial history.

“We are proud to be contributing to the area’s economy, by building bespoke business/industrial units and creating jobs. We are committed to the town.”

Bridge Business Park is being marketed by property agent Walker Singleton incorporating Hanson. Mark Hanson, of the firm. said: “Considerable interest has already been expressed by a number of prospective tenants for the site and this will no doubt increase when the buildings are completed next month.”

Bridge Business Park is in an established industrial and warehousing location. As well as Mamas & Papas, other businesses nearby include automotive components manufacturer VTL and textile firm C&J Antich.