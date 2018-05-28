Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on April 16:

Craig Leach, 36, of Scar Lane, Huddersfield. Assaulted two people on Scar Lane, Huddersfield on March 6. Community order made for alcohol treatment with Chart for six months, with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Ordered to pay £100 compensation in total, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Dwayne Clarke, 28, if Harpe Inge, Dalton. Resisted a police officer at the junction of Leeds Road and Whitacre Street, Huddersfield, and damaged a fur coat worth £50 and a garden bench worth £60 on Spinners Close, Huddersfield,all on December 26, 2017. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 25 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge, £85 costs and £50 compensation in total.

Ajaz Latif, 35, of Wood Avenue, Heckmondwike. Stole 180 cigarettes worth £88.65 from The Co-operative, Meltham Road, Huddersfield, on July 15, 2017. Fined £120 and ordered to pay £88.65 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Karen Elizabeth Lynch, 51, of Kennedy Avenue, Fixby. Committed assault on Kennedy avenue on November 5, 2017 and made threatening texts, voicemails and phone calls between November 3 and December 13, 2017. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement up to 15 days. Restraining order made until April 15 2010. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £100 costs.

James Daniel Shillingshaw, 28, of Cross Lane, Primrose Hill. Driving while disqualified and without insurance on Southgate, Huddersfield, on April 15. Jailed for 12 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on April 17:

Luciano Patterson, 29, of Riddings Rise, Deighton. Stole alcohol worth £116 from Asda, Bradford Road, Fixby, on March 20 and alcohol worth £136 from the same place on March 21. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on April 6. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £252 compensation in total, a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Joshua Lee Regan, 25, of Carr Lane, Slaithwaite. Stole coffee worth £23.96 from The Cooperative Food, Manchester Road, Huddersfield, on April 16, and coffee worth £20 and meat packs worth £50 from the same place on March 17. Stole steak worth £60 from The Cooperative Food, Town End, Huddersfield, on March 24 and lamb steaks worth £50 from Aldi, Britannia Road, Slaithwaite, on March 18. Also stole steaks worth £49.50 on March 25, steak and cheese worth £24 on March 26 and steak worth £6 on March 28, all from Birchencliffe Service Station, Halifax Road, Birchencliffe. Also stole steak worth £40 from The Cooperative Food, Lewisham Road, Slaithwaite, on April 10 and meat worth £14 from The Cooperative Food, Manchester Road, Huddersfield, on March 30. Stole coffee worth £50 from Poundland, Victoria Lane, Huddersfield, on April 3 and meat joints worth £20 from The Cooperative Food, Lewisham Road, Slaithwaite, on April 5. Also stole meat worth £16.20 from Aldi, Britannia Road, Slaithwaite, on March 7 and meat worth £45 from Aldi, Scar Lane, Milnsbridge, on March 8. Stole meat worth £15 from The Cooperative Food, Lewisham Road, Slaithwaite on March 15. Jailed for 28 weeks in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Daniel James Amey, 35, of Swan Court, Swan Lane, Lockwood. Stole jars of coffee and a chocolate bar worth £34.98 from Bargain Booze, Milnsbridge, on February 6 and containers of coffee worth £87.78 from Lockwood Service Station, Lockwood Road, Lockwood, on March 27. Also stole containers of coffee worth £71.67 from The Cooperative Food, Huddersfield, on March 31. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge for a previous offence of theft. Community order made for drug rehabilitation with Chart/Lifeline for six months, with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Ordered to pay £485.97 compensation in total.

Tahar Choudhary, 58, of Park Drive, Huddersfield. Kept an unlicensed car on the road, namely on Park Drive, Paddock, on August 18. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a vehicle excise back duty of £60 and £85 costs.

Emily Jane Humpleby, 26, of Coldwell Street, Linthwaite, Huddersfield. Committed assault on Coldwell Street, Linthwaite, on April 1. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Richard Hall, 39, of Holme Park Court, Woodhead Road, Berry Brow. Stole a kettle and toaster worth £47.50 from Wilkinsons, New Street, Huddersfield, on February 23. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on April 13. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

Marcus Campbell, 21, of Ridgeway Close, Huddersfield. Breached a non-molestation order and was in possession of cocaine in Huddersfield on April 1. Fined £140 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

George Crosbie, 31, of Chandler Close, Birstall, Batley. Committed assault on Chandler Close, Birstall, Batley on March 17. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Michael John Patrick Folan, 66, of Bradley Mills Lane, Huddersfield. Sexual assaulted a woman aged 16 or over on Kirkgate, Huddersfield, on November 3, 2017. Committed assault, assaulted two police officers and used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, all on Kirkgate, Huddersfield, on the same date. Also used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at Huddersfield Methodist Mission, Lord Street, Huddersfield, on December 13, 2017. Also stole two bottles of champagne worth £48 from Marks and Spencers, New Street, Huddersfield, on November 28, 2017. Handed a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge. Required to register as a sex offender for seven years.

Kyle Anthony Mitchell, 27, of Brook Street, Moldgreen. Breached a non-molestation order on Rothwell Street, Moldgreen, between March 13 and 27 and between March 10 and 15. Restraining order made until December 31. Fined £322 and ordered to pay a £32 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jason Felix, 33, of Riddings Rise, Deighton. Application to amend the requirements of a community order by removing accredited programme requirement on the grounds that it is unworkable. Order varied - programme requirement removed.

Dominic Gettings, 26, of Woodfield Court, Wilsonwood Street, Batley Carr. Application made to amend the requirements of a community order by removing unpaid work requirement on health grounds. Order varied - unpaid work requirement removed.

Olivia Nolan, 23, of Heckmondwike Road, Beckett Nook, Dewsbury. Application made to amend the requirements of a community order by removing accredited programme requirement on the grounds that it is unworkable. Order varied - programme requirement removed.

Jamie Wadsworth, 24, of St Stephens Road, Lockwood, Huddersfield. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend appointment on March 12. Order varied – rehabilitation activity requirement of up to three days.

Kevin Wilson, 36, of Keldregate, Deighton. Failed to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence, as was absent from specified place of curfew between February 27 and March 29. Order varied – curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 11 weeks.

Hannah Woodhead, 27, of Heys View, Rawthorpe. Application made to amend the requirements of a community order by removing programme requirement on the grounds that it is unworkable. Order varied - programme requirement removed.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on April 18:

Richard Aspinall, 43. of Fountains Avenue, Batley. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Dewsbury on July 25, 2017. Also committed assault in Dewsbury on the same date. This offence was racially aggravated. Failed to surrender to custody at Huddersfield Magistrates’ Court on January 22, 2018. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for eight weeks. Ordered to pay £50 compensation, and £85 surcharge and £150 costs.

Fay Louise Cooling, 45, of Back Lane, Heckmondwike. Stole alcohol from Asda, Mill Street, Dewsbury, on March 30 and 31 and April 3. Also stole alcohol worth £177 in total from the same Asda store on April 17. Stole alcohol worth £23.98 from Lidl, Dewsbury, on April 5. Jailed for 20 weeks. Ordered to pay £115 compensation in total.

Jason Michael Goacher, 44, of Pavillion Way, Huddersfield. Committed assault on Cherch Terrace, Holmfirth, on March 15. Community order made for 100 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months, with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 25 days. Ordered to pay £150 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Darren James Mooney, 39, of Burnsall Court, Chesil Bank, Quarmby. Stole jars of coffee worth £30.16 from Birchencliffe Service Station, Halifax Road, Birchencliffe, on March 11, and stole washing powder worth £31 from Tesco Express, Halifax Road, Birchencliffe, on January 12. Also stole groceries worth £40 from The Coop, Lewisham Road, Slaithwaite, on March 7, and stole jars of coffee worth £31.56 from the Birchencliffe Service Station on March 24. Stole jars of coffee worth £28.76 on March 30, 12 packs of ham worth £37.50 on April 14 and meat worth £30.15 on April 15, all from Birchencliffe Service Station. Handed a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for eight weeks. Ordered to pay £228.13 compensation in total.

Mohammed Zamir, 58, of Norfolk Street, Batley. Drink driving on Norfolk Street, Batley, on September 23. Handed a 28-day suspended sentence. Fined £200 and ordered to pay £100 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £310 costs. Banned from driving for 28 months.

Luke Travers, 27, of Foldings Parade, Scholes, Cleckheaton. Possession of a weapon in a public place, namely part of a vacuum cleaner on Red Doles Road, Fartown, on November 25 2017. Also made a threatening phone call In Huddersfield on the same date. Caused £820 of damage to the back window of a car and damaged the glass in a front door on Red Doles Road, Fartown, and used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour on Red Doles Road, Fartown, on the same date. Jailed for 23 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Susan Kite, 68, of Alderstone Rise, Birchencliffe, Huddersfield. Drink driving in Merrie England Car Park, New Hey Road, Huddersfield, on November 11, 2017. Fined £660 and ordered to pay a £66 surcharge and £620 costs. Banned from driving for six months.

Richard Shane Mannfield, 29, of Colne Bridge Road, Bradley, Huddersfield. Committed assault on Colne Bridge Road, Bradley, on December 5, 2017. Handed a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days and 160 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Restraining order made until April 17, 2019. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £620 costs.

Shahzad Akhtar, of North Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with a community protection notice requiring him to clear waste from outside a property on Daisy Hill, Dewsbury, on September 21, 2017. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £727.35 costs.

Dane Thompson, 28, of Sussex Walk, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with a notice banning him from playing amplified music at a property on Sussex Walk, Dewsbury, on January 30 and February 4, 6 and 7. Fined £200 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £200 costs. Equipment including speakers, a television and a hi-fi forfeited to Kirklees council.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on April 19:

Michael Peter Coleman, 48, of Turnsteads Drive, Cleckheaton. Harassment in Cleckheaton between February 16 and March 10. Community order made for 80 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Restraining order made to last until a further order is made. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Calvin Smith, 32, Shearings Cross Gardens, Fartown. Proceedings to consider making a criminal behaviour order. Granted - criminal behaviour order made for two years.

Ben Hall, 19, of Cumberowrth Lane, Lower Cumberworth. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend unpaid work sessions on February 24 and March 17. Order varied.

Glen Conway, 35, or Oakenbank Crescent, Lowerhouses. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour on Oakenbank Crescent, Lowerhouses, on May 31, 2017. Also failed to surrender to custody at Huddersfield Magistrates’ Court on November 20, 2017. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on April 20:

Simon Lee Chambers, 32, of Butts Hill, Gomersal, Cleckheaton. Stole perfume worth £11.98 from Boots, Dewsbury, on April 19. Also stole body spray from Wilkinsons, Dewsbury, on March 26. Committed while subject to a community order for previous offences of theft. Community order revoked. Jailed for eight weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Jahrel Miller, 23, of Devon Walk, Westtown, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend unpaid work sessions on March 13 and 20. Community order revoked. Dealt with for original offences of assault and failure to surrender to custody. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for eight weeks. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Andrew Okeefe, 19, of Holme Park Court, Berry Brow. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend group session on January 12 and a psychiatric assessment on March 21. Order varied - rehabilitation activity requirement of up to three days. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Sophie Jayne Whitaker, 25, of De Trafford Street, Huddersfield. Failed to register a new address as a registered sex offender on New North Road, Huddersfield, on April 1. Also failed to register with the police at Huddersfield Police Station on April 17. Committed while subject to a suspended sentence for a previous offence of failure to comply with sex offender notification requirements. Suspended sentence imposed and jailed for eight weeks in total, suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Mohammed Zamir, 58, of Norfolk Street, Batley. Driving while disqualified and without insurance on Thornhill Road, Dewsbury, on April 20. Jailed for eight weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with eight points.

Andrew Akins, 53, of Oliver Meadows, Elland. Committed assault, causing actual bodily harm, in Huddersfield on January 6. Community order made for 200 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £500 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Shaun Pearson, 52, of Occupation Lane, Dewsbury. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely Manchester Road, Longroyd Bridge, on April 3. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Chelsea Wany, 27, of Station Lane, Berry Brow, Huddersfield. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Huddersfield on June 16. This offence was racially aggravated. Committed while subject to a community order for previous offences of assaulting a police officer and drink driving. Community order revoked. Jailed for 16 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Matt Joe Baker, 23, of North Street, Lockwood. Stole Wi-Fi camera worth £39.99 from TK Maxx, Leeds Road, Huddersfield, on August 8, 2017. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Christine Margaret Bellas, 55, of Sheardale, Honley, Holmfirth. Drink driving on Lockwood Road, Lockwood, on March 31. Fined £125 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 14 months.

Mark Nigel Dransfield, 34, of Thornton Street, Rawfolds, Cleckheaton. Caused £1,500 damage to a car on Oxford Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, on February 25. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £250 compensation, a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Anthony Raymond Taylor, 34, of Longwood Road, Paddock. Stole three razors worth £75 from Boots, Huddersfield, on March 31. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £40 costs.

Sabeel Ayub, 25, of Ravens Lodge, Dewsbury. Possession of cannabis at Healey Street, Healey, Batley, on April 5. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Laura Jane Heywood, 24, of Laurel Drive, Batley. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely Laurel Drive, Batley, on April 5. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Filip Przybyl, 23, of York Avenue, Huddersfield. Assaulted a police officer in Huddersfield on March 29. Fined £160 and ordered to pay £100 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jonathan Greenwood, 28, of Longfellow Court, Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge. Travelled on a train without a ticket between Leeds and Mytholmroyd Stations on November 7, 2017. Fined £440 and ordered to pay £5.60 compensation, a £44 surcharge and £150 costs.

Leighton John Wood, 38, of Scopsley Green, Whitley, Dewsbury. Travelled on a train without a ticket between Mirfield and Brighouse Stations on November 7, 2017. Fined £440 and ordered to pay £2.50 compensation, a £44 surcharge and £150 costs.

Sarah Wylie, 23, of Beech Street, Mirfield. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Dewsbury on September 19, 2017. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £2.20 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.