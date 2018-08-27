Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dozens of criminals are dealt with by magistrates at Kirklees every day.

Magistrates have the powers to jail defendants for up to six months for one offence or 12 months in total for a number of offences.

They can also hand down fines of up to £5000.

All magistrates are unpaid volunteers and they only receive expenses for the work they do.

With more serious offences they will send a defendant to Crown Court for sentencing.

Here are the latest cases from the courts ...

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on July 20:

Richard Paul Francis Frost, 36, of Mountain Crescent, Thornhill, Dewsbury. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Heckmondwike on June 17. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Giorgian Rapoac, 22, of Spaines Road, Fartown. Stole a console worth £37.99 from Sainsbury’s, Shorehead, Huddersfield, on June 18. Fined £440 and ordered to pay a £44 surcharge and £85 costs.

Colin Stansfield, 66, of Spring Street, Springwood. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour on Water Street, Springwood, on July 8. Fined £85 an ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Andrew Robert Sykes, 39, of Foxroyd Lane, Thornhill, Dewsbury. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely Dewsbury Bus Station, on March 20. Also assaulted a police officer in Dewsbury and damaged a police cell in Dewsbury on the same date. Failed to surrender to custody at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on July 16. Committed while subject to a suspended sentence for previous offences of assaulting a police officer, criminal damage, drink driving and failure to surrender to custody. Suspended sentence imposed and jailed for four weeks in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Richard Hall, 39, of Eightlands Road, Dewsbury. Stole four electric toothbrushes and a bottle of fragrance worth £206 from Boots, King Street, Huddersfield, on June 17, and four electric toothbrushes worth £56 from the same place on June 21. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge. Dealt with for the original offences of theft and failure to surrender. Community order made for drug rehabilitation with probation for six months, with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to eight days. Ordered to pay £220 compensation.

Daniel Brearley, 42, of Old Mill Mews, Elland. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely the Olde Hatte hotel, Trinity Street, Huddersfield, on July 1. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge for a previous offence of breaching a restraining order. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Scott David Brodie, 28, of Elder Grove Mews, Netherton. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely Kirkgate, Huddersfield, on July 2. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Simon James Crockford, 40, of Carlinghow Lane, Batley. Took a vehicle without the owner’s consent in Birstall and drove while disqualified and without insurance on Gelderd Road, Birstall, on March 16. Also failed to stop at the scene of an accident on Gelderd Road, Birstall, on the same date. Community order made with a programme requirement of 21 days, a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to five days and 200 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 41 months.

Andrew Trevor Harper, 49, of Kirkgate, Birstall, Batley. Drink driving on Low Lane, Birstall, Batley, on June 30. Fined £333 and ordered to pay a £33 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 20 months.

Shaun Andrew Innes, 31, of Abbey Road, Batley. Damaged a car windscreen in Batley on July 1. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay £145 compensation.

Darren James Mooney, 39, of Chesil Bank, Quarmby. Stole five packets of beef worth £15.75 from Birchencliffe Co-op Service Station, Halifax Road, Huddersfield, on May 5. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay £15.75 compensation.

Emelina Swiatly, 30, of Halifax Road, Birchencliffe. Stole cosmetics and a can of Red Bull worth £47.25 from Boots, Huddersfield, on April 11. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay £1 compensation, a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Nichola Michael Leslie Woodhead, 25, of West Avenue, Holmfirth. Drink driving and driving without insurance or an MOT test certificate on Old Leeds Road, Huddersfield, on July 5. Fined £140 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 40 months.

Jake John Pearce, 23, of Carlinghow Lane, Carlinghow, Batley. Stole a Bluetooth computer mouse worth £61.99 from Tesco, Batley, on April 9. Also was in possession of cannabis in Batley on the same date. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on July 23:

Alexandra Hamilton Hotchkiss, 53, of Leeds Road, Huddersfield. Stole clothing worth £90.50 from Primark, Huddersfield, on June 6, and meat worth £57.59 from Tesco, Huddersfield, on May 22. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge. Dealt with for the original offence of theft. Fined £100 in total and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Harjinder Singh Bahia, 38, of Mill Lane, Batley. Stole meat worth £40.67 from the Co-op, Gravesend, on February 25, and two toothbrushes and nail care brushes worth £130 from Superdrug, Gravesend, between March 16 and 26. Also stole six packs of toothbrush heads worth £80 on February 28 and cosmetics worth £157.92 on March 7, all from Superdrug, Gravesend. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge for previous offences of theft. Community order made for 60 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £367.92 compensation in total, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Stacey Annette Dean, 29, of Cedar Road, Chickenley, Dewsbury. Stole clothing worth £130 on May 30 and clothing worth £120 on May 21, all from Asda, Dewsbury. Also stole baby milk worth £44 from Boots Chemist, Dewsbury, on May 16, and deodorants and baby milk worth £99 from Wilkinsons, Dewsbury, on May 9. Stole clothing worth £103 from Sainsbury’s, Railway Street, Dewsbury, on July 21 and more clothing from the same place on July 12 and 20. Stole pet treats and toys worth £65 from Pets at Home, Railway Street Retail Park, Dewsbury, on June 1, and baby shoes worth £85 from Matalan, The Rishworth Centre, Railway Street, Dewsbury, on July 21. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on June 29. Committed while subject to a community order for previous offences of theft and obstructing a police officer. Community order revoked. Handed a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a rehabilitation requirement of up to 20 days. Ordered to pay £256 compensation in total.

Tariro Nyamakanga, 36, of Oaken Bank Crescent, Lowerhouses. Abused, neglected or abandoned two children in Yorkshire on April 10. Discharged conditionally for 24 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Ricardo Aslam, 30, of Longwood Road, Huddersfield. Committed assault on Lawrence Road, Marsh, on February 12. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £115 costs.

Lee Francis Ewart, 32, of Turnsteads Mount, Cleckheaton. Driving without a licence on Staincliffe Road, Dewsbury, on September 12, 2016. Driving while disqualified and without insurance on Cravendale Road, Dewsbury, on April 11, 2017, and on Quaker Lane, Liversedge, on August 13, 2017. Community order made with a programme requirement of 21 days, a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to eight days and 200 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £100 costs. Banned from driving for 36 months.

Huddersfield magistrates’ recorded the following decisions on July 24:

Stephen Malcolm Kenny, 54, of William Street, Dewsbury. Trespassed with intent to steal at Pizza Island, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, on May 4, and at Wilkinsons, Crackenendge Lane, Dewsbury on May 21. Also failed to surrender to custody at Huddersfield Magistrates’ Court on July 20. Community order made for drug rehabilitation with Chart for six months and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days. Ordered to pay £820 compensation in total.

David Lee Matthew, 29, of Hazel Close, Chickenley, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend appointments on May 15, 20 and 29. Fined £40 and ordered to pay £50 costs.

Tyler Brook, 22, of May Street, Crosland Moor. Assaulted a police officer on John William Street, Huddersfield, on June 23. Fined £200 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Sharon Wilcox, 46, of Northstead, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury. Committed assault in Dewsbury on July 9. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Adeel Abbas, 24, of Healey Street, Batley. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as displayed unacceptable behaviour towards probation staff during telephone contact. Order varied - 14 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Shaun Cole, 39, of School Crescent, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury. Application made to revoke a community order on medical grounds. Community order revoked. Dealt with for original offence of failure to provide a specimen for analysis. Fined £100.

Callum Paul Edwards, 25, of Moor End Road, Lockwood. Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison, as did not attend appointments on June 6, 20 and 26. Fined £100 and ordered to pay £50 costs.

Johnryan Hudson-Haggerty, 27, of Kelso Grove, Dalton. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend unpaid work sessions on June 21 and 28. Order varied - rehabilitation activity requirement of up to two days and seven hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Dilnawaz Khan, 27, of North Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend unpaid work sessions on May 12 and June 23. Community order revoked. Dealt with for original offence of driving while disqualified. Jailed for 12 weeks.

Numan Munir, 23, of Spen Valley Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend unpaid work session on June 29. Fined £50.

Graeme Peterson, 53, of Warrenside, Deighton. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend appointments on March 26 and April 3 and 13. Community order revoked. Dealt with for original offences of theft. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for six weeks. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Deborah Rae, 39, of Woods Mount, Marsden. Application made to amend the requirements of a community order by removing unpaid work requirements, due to childcare commitments. Order varied.

Damien Lee Parchment, 35, of Bishops Court, Berry Brow. Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison, as did not attend appointments on May 10 and 15 and July 4. Fined £30.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on July 25:

Quassir Idrees Khan, 24, of Limetree Avenue, Batley. Driving without insurance or a licence on Halifax Road, Dewsbury, on April 17. Fined £150 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Jareth Colling, 22, of Elmswood Avenue, Huddersfield. Assaulted two police constables and was in possession of a weapon, namely a baseball bat, on Lightenfield Lane, Netherton, on February 4. Also was in possession of a bladed article, namely a kitchen knife, in Netherton, on the same date. Committed while subject to a community order for previous offences of assault and assaulting a police officer. Community order revoked. Jailed for six months in total. Restraining order made until July 24, 2019. Ordered to pay 125 compensation in total. Knife and baseball bat seized.

Daniel Mark Davidson, 27, of Blakeridge Mill, Batley. Speeding on Dewsbury Road, Woodkirk, on October 18, 2017. Also failed to stop at a red light on Sheepscar Street, Leeds. Fined £300 in total and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Kayleigh Wormald, 32, of Ruth Street, Huddersfield. Committed assault and made threats to kill on Hangingstone Road, Huddersfield, on November 7, 2017. Also assaulted two police officers in the same place on the same date. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 30 days. Ordered to pay £100 compensation in total.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on July 26:

Timothy James Morgan, 44, of Lydgate Close, New Mill, Holmfirth. Driving while disqualified on Royds Avenue, New Mill, on October 25, 2017. Also failed to stop at the scene of an accident on Royds Avenue, New Mill, on the same date. Community order made for alcohol dependency treatment with On-Trak for six months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £150 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

John Wilkinson, 34, of Sheepridge Road, Sheepridge. Breached a non-molestation order in Fartown on July 25. Committed while subject to a community order for previous offences of breaching a non-molestation order. Order revoked. New community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 30 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Tyne Antony Haggerty, 26, of Firth Street, Aspley. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Huddersfield on July 1, 2017. Fined £160 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Benjamin Parker, 33, of Woodside Cottages, Milnsbridge. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and breached a criminal behaviour order in Milnsbridge on March 11. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 30 days. Restraining order made until July 25, 2020. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £310 costs.

Simon Lawrence Manners, 39, of Centenary Way, Carlinghow, Batley. Drink and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely Camroyd Street, Dewsbury, on March 4. Also obstructed a police officer in Dewsbury on the same date. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £140 costs.