Kirklees magistrates prosecuted 42 people for a range of offences over five days from May 18 to 25.

Crimes included possessing a knife in Market Street; threatening behaviour outside McDonald's; numerous drink driving offences, shoplifting, stealing and racist abuse.

Here is every crime prosecuted by Kirklees magistrates in date order.

The following decisions were recorded on May 18:

Lee Christian Morton, 43, Gledhill Terrace, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury. Stole beef brisket joints worth £36.30 from Lidl, Station Road, Mirfield, on May 3, and alcohol worth £64 from ASDA at Mill Street West, Dewsbury on May 17. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for eight weeks. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Mohammad Junaid Shafiq, 28, of Trinity Street. Possession of a bladed article, namely a kitchen knife, and drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely Market Street, Huddersfield, on March 10. Also assaulted a police officer and was drunk and disorderly in a public place, namely Trinity Street, Huddersfield, on April 26. Jailed for 21 weeks in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge. Kitchen knife seized.

Sabjit Ardawa, 42, of Keldregate, Deighton. Wasted police time in Huddersfield on December 12, 2017, and drove a vehicle which was involved in an accident causing damage to property on Deighton Road and failed to stop on December 10, 2017. Community order made for 100 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with seven points.

Imram Arif, 49, of Ellis Court, Textile Street, Dewsbury. Drink driving on High Street, Hanging Heaton, Dewsbury, on December 1, 2017. Community order made for 100 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for three years.

Nathaniel Kane Stuart Middleton, 20, of Cemetery Road, Westtown, Dewsbury. Assaulted two police officers on Abbey Road and Common Road on April 20. Also used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in the same place on the same date. This offence was racially aggravated. Community order made with a rehabilitation requirement of up to 15 days. Fined £130 and ordered to pay £100 compensation in total and £85 costs.

Harris Zahir Ahmed, 22, of Spinkfield Road, Birkby. Drink driving on Huddersfield Road, Lawson Road and Clifton Road, Brighouse, on February 9. Also driving without insurance on Huddersfield Road and Clifton Road, Brighouse, on the same date. Also driving without due care and attention on Clifton Road, Brighouse, on the same date. Fined £583 and ordered to pay a £58 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 20 months.

James Bridgewood, 34, of Winton Street, Lockwood. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely King Street, Huddersfield, on April 28. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge for a previous offence of drunk and disorderly behaviour. Fined £123 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Hamza Dogar, 20, of Yorkshire House, South Street, Dewsbury. Assaulted and obstructed a police officer on King Edward Street, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, on April 28. Community order made with a programme requirement of 28 days and a rehabilitation requirement for up to 10 days. Ordered to pay £100 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Helen Clare Brooks-Taylor, 50, of Dyson Street, Dalton. Drink driving on Wood Lane, Newsome, on May 2. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 40 months.

David Luke Richardson, 25, of Whinney Hill Park, Brighouse. Committed assault on Camroyd Street, Dewsbury, on May 3. Community order made with an attendance centre requirement of 18 hours. Ordered to pay compensation of £100.

Oliver Wayne Stott, 31, Beech Street, Paddock. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely Huddersfield Railway station, on May 5. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge for a previous offence of possession of cannabis. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on May 21:

Helen Joanne Dibb, 55, of Sydney Street, Liversedge. Destroyed a mobile phone worth £300 on Sydney Street, Liversedge, on May 20. Committed while subject to a suspended sentence. Dealt with for original offences of racially aggravated assault and racially aggravated threatening behaviour. Suspended sentence imposed and jailed for 16 weeks in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Aaron Mark Fellows, 37, of Northstead, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend office appointments on January 11 and 18. Order varied – curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 18 days. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Stuart Michael Clarke, 48, of Slant Gate, Kirkburton. Kept an uninsured vehicle in Milton Keynes on June 14, 2013. Fined £200 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Marshall Edwards-Pascal, 20, Bradley Mills Road, Rawthorpe. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Huddersfield on July 1, 2017. Community order made for 40 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Malcolm Gill, 49, of Longfield Avenue, Dalton. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour on Longfield Avenue, Huddersfield, on May 27, 2017, and caused £44 of damage to a cell door at Huddersfield Police Station, Castlegate, on the same date. Fined £180 and ordered to pay £44 compensation.

Jamie Lee, 27, of Eleventh Avenue, Hightown, Liversedge. Committed assault in Hightown, Liversedge, on January 18. Restraining order imposed for one year. Fined £60, ordered to pay £100 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £70 costs.

Troy Wallace, 21, of Harpe Inge, Dalton. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Huddersfield on July 1, 2017. Community order made with a rehabilitation requirement of up to 12 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on May 22:

Jahrel Louis Miller, 23, of Devon Walk, Dewsbury. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour outside McDonalds, John William Street, Huddersfield, on July 1, 2017. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on May 21. Committed while subject to a community order for a previous offence of assault. Community order revoked. New community order made with a programme requirement of 21 days and a rehabilitation activity requirement made of up to 10 days. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for six weeks. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Richard Myatt, 39, of Hare Park Avenue, Hightown, Liversedge. Dishonestly used electricity worth £2,343.37 on Hare Park Avenue, Hightown, Liversedge, on December 9, 2016. Community order made for drug rehabilitation with Chart for nine months, with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Alexander John Smith, 36, of Union Street, Dewsbury. Resisted a police office on Overthorpe Avenue, Thornhill, Dewsbury on March 21. Also assaulted a poice officer in Dewsbury on the same date. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 12 weeks. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Nigel Andrew Radcliffe, 53, of Gelderd Road, Birstall. Breached a non-molestation order in Carlinghow, Batley, on May 5 and 6. Committed while subject to a suspended sentence. Dealt with for the original offence of breaching a non-molestation order. Suspended sentence imposed and jailed for 14 weeks in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Rizwan Attaullah, 27, of Lees Hall Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury. Application made to revoke a community order. Granted – community order revoked. Dealt with for original offences of driving while disqualified an taking a vehicle without the owner’s crescent. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 12 weeks.

Nathan Quinn, 26, of Princess Street, Batley. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend unpaid work induction on April 15. Order varied - 10 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months.

Mohammed Tanzeel Tazarab, 23, of High Street, Heckmondwike. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend unpaid work sessions on March 3 and April 14. Order varied – 10 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Mark Hampton, 58, of Albion Street, Dewsbury. Speeding on M1 northbound, Rotherham, on July 31, 2017. Fined £70 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Banned from driving for six months.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on May 23:

Farham Ul-Haque, of Hot Grill/ Mazaa, Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe. Application made for an emergency prohibition order for food business Hot Grill/ Mazaa, due to cockroach infestation. Granted – premises not to be used for any food business.

Joseph Patrick Lydon, 30, of Holme Park Court, Berry Brow. Intentionally exposed his genitals in Huddersfield on September 25, 2017. Community order made with a programme requirement of 90 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £100 costs. Required to register as a sex offender for five years.

Dean Michael Barrowcliffe, 44, of Turnsteads Mount, Cleckheaton. Stole alcohol worth £25.98 from Shillbank, Mirfield, on July 23, 2017. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on May 11, 2018. Fined £80 and ordered to pay £12.99 compensation and £85 costs.

Aiden Danny Chadburn, 23, of Centenary Way, Carlinghow, Batley. Caused £250 of damage to a vehicle on Centenary Way, Batley, on October 8, 2017. Discharged conditionally for 18 months. Ordered to pay £300 compensation.

Steven Key, 46, of The Fellows, Netherton. Committed assault on Shepherds Grove, Deighton, Huddersfield, on May 15, 2018. Community order made with a programme requirement of 33 days and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Restraining order made until a further order is made. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Michael Peter Lawrence Coleman, 48, of Turnsteads Drive, Cleckheaton. Possession of a weapon, namely a knuckle duster, in a public place, namely Westgate, Cleckheaton, on March 30. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 25 days. Ordered to pay £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Knuckle duster to be forfeited and destroyed.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on May 24:

Luke Christopher Goler, 30, of no fixed address. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Huddersfield on March 22. This offence was racially aggravated. Stole £55 in cash, a car key and a laptop worth £600 at the University of Huddersfield, Queensgate, West Yorkshire, on March 28. Jailed for 20 weeks in total. Ordered to pay £55 compensation.

Dean Anthony McCann, 32, of no fixed address. Trespassed with intent to cause damage at Six Lanes End Working Mens Club, Leeds Road, Heckmondwike, April 22. Jailed for 10 weeks. Ordered to pay £115 compensation.

Mark Duce, 45, of Glenfield Avenue, Deighton. Stole a bottle of whiskey and a bottle of vodka worth £51.50 from Tesco, Cleckheaton, on March 16. Stole three bottles of whiskey and three bottles of vodka worth £115.50 from Tesco, Cleckheaton, on March 18, with Emma White. Also was in possession of a bladed article, namely a lock knife, in a public place, namely Northgate, Cleckheaton, on March 18. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on April 6. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge. Knife to be forfeited and destroyed.

Alan Vincent Roberts, 39, of New Mill, Holmfirth. Produced three cannabis plants in Holmfirth on September 19, 2017. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs. Cannabis plants to be forfeited and destroyed.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on May 25:

Michael John Fox, 55, of Northstead, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury. Drink driving on Huddersfield Road, Dewsbury, on May 6. Fined £284 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 20 months.

Luke Andrew Grogan, 27, of Syke Lane, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury. Committed assault on Frank Peel Close, Heckmondwike, on May 4. Fined £40 and ordered to pay £50 compensation and £85 costs.

Michael St Hillaire, 28, of Hammond Street, Fartown. Drink driving and driving without a licence or insurance on Riddings Road, Huddersfield, on May 5. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 20 months.

Adam Bowe, 26, of Vale Bower, Hebden Bridge. Drink driving on Shaw Lane, Huddersfield, on March 11. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 20 months.

Geoffrey Lever, 23, of Ryburn Street, Sowerby Bridge, Halifax. Drink driving on Halifax Road, Huddersfield, on May 10. Fined £233 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Joanne Mallison, 41, of Weymouth Avenue, Oakes. Stole four tubs of baby milk worth £44 from Sainsbury’s, Salendine Nook Shopping Centre, Moor Hill Road, Huddersfield, on May 10. Also attempted to steal two tubs of baby milk worth £22 from the same place on May 11. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £44 compensation.