Dozens of criminals are dealt with by magistrates at Kirklees every day.

Magistrates have the powers to jail defendants for up to six months for one offence or 12 months in total for a number of offences.

They can also hand down fines of up to £5000.

All magistrates are unpaid volunteers and they only receive expenses for the work they do.

With more serious offences they will send a defendant to Crown Court for sentencing.

Here are the latest cases from the courts ...

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on August 2:

Khevin Ngibi, 21, of no fixed address. Assaulted a police officer at Dewsbury Bus Station on November 2, 2017. Jailed for 26 weeks. Ordered to pay £115 compensation.

Calvin Smith, 32, of Shearings Cross Gardens, Fartown. Stole epillator and toothbrush heads worth £254.99 on July 6, two epillators worth £312 on July 13, and shaving and toothbrush heads worth £295 on June 25, all from Boots, Great Northern Retail Park, Leeds Road, Huddersfield. Also breached a criminal behaviour order at Great Northern Retail Park on July 9 and 13, and failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on July 19. Jailed for 38 weeks in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Brett Ryan, 30, of Chickenley Lane, Chickenley, Dewsbury. Stole a wooden garden gate from Davison Fencing Ltd & Triton Construction, Princess Street, Chickenley, on December 17, 2017. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards two police officers and another person in Dewsbury on May 2, 2018. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on May 30. Jailed for 18 weeks in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Kingsley Joseph Wilshire, 42, of Plantation Drive, Newsome. Stole a Michael Korrs handbag worth £149.999 from TK Maxx, Kingsgate Shopping Centre, Huddersfield, on May 13, 2017. Also stole a microwave worth £50 on May 16, a microwave and toaster worth £50 and £15 on June 1, and five packs of razor blades worth £96 on June 5, all from Wilkos, New Street, Huddersfield. Was in possession of Class A drugs and drug paraphernalia on Northumberland Street, Huddersfield, on October 21, 2017. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge for a previous offence of theft. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £180.50 compensation and a £20 surcharge. Drugs and drug paraphernalia to be forfeited and destroyed.

Sonny Hunter, 18, of Chickenley Lane, Chickenley, Dewsbury. Destroyed the external wall of a building, worth £3,000, in Dewsbury on July 30. Community order made with an attendance centre requirement of 38 hours. Ordered to pay £500 compensation.

Mohammed Rizwan Shafiq, 22, of The Sidings, Savile Town, Dewsbury. Driving while disqualified on Wakefield Road, Heckmondwike, on November 8, 2017. Community order made for 120 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £500 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on August 6:

Julie Ann Garry, 46, of Deacons Walk, Heckmondwike. Speeding on the M62, Croft, on October 9, 2017. Fined £153 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Neil Alan Marsden, 39, of Kitson Hill Road, Mirfield. Drink driving on Sunny Bank Road, Mirfield, on June 3. Community order made for 60 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 36 months.

Kevin Steven Bracewell, 40, of Turnsteads Avenue, Cleckheaton. Stole a black anorak coat and assorted electrical cabling from Laing O’Rourke and Thomas Crompton Ltd, Cleckheaton, on April 2. Discharged conditionally for 18 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

Cheryl McGregor, 36, of Holme Park Court, Berry Brow. Stole clothing worth £67 from Primark, New Street, Huddersfield. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge. Dealt with for the original offence of interfering with a vehicle. Discharged conditionally for 18 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on August 7:

Karen Elizabeth Lynch, 51, of Kennedy Avenue, Fixby, Huddersfield. Application made to vary a restraining order. Order varied.

Heather Wood, 25, of Castle Crescent, Thornhill, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend unpaid work sessions on May 15 and July 15. Community order revoked. Dealt with for the original offence or arson. New community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on August 8:

Mohammed Basharat, 36, of Slaithwaite Close, Dewsbury. Parked using a disabled badge which he was not entitled to on Crackenedge Lane, Dewsbury, on March 29. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Rabina Hussain, of Laurel Drive, Batley. Parked using a disabled badge which she was not entitled to on Westgate, Dewsbury, on February 26. Fined £50 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £170 costs.

Rachael Littlewood, 41, of Walnut Place, Dewsbury. Dropped litter outside the Travel Shop, Market Place, Dewsbury, on October 2. Fined £75 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £60 costs.

Darren McDermott, 49, of Grosvenor Way, Lepton, Huddersfield. Parked using a disabled badge which he was not entitled to in Westgate car park, Dewsbury, on March 7. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Carolyn Spence, of Beech Street, Paddock. Parked using a disabled badge which he was not entitled to on Market Street, Huddersfield, on December 20, 2017. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £100 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on August 9:

Mohammed Rizwan Shafiq, 22, of the The Sidings, Savile Town, Dewsbury. Application made to reopen a case following conviction for driving while disqualified on Wakefield Road on November 8, 2017. Case reopened. Banned from driving for 29 months.

Luke Andrew Grogan, 27, Milton Walk, Eightlands, Dewsbury. Committed assault in Huddersfield on June 23. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Donald Fawcett, 56, of Myrtle Drive, Illingworth, Halifax. Speeding on Halifax Road, Hipperholme, on November 25, 2017. Fined £135 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with five points.

Chantelle Wilcock, 29, Well Lane, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury. Speeding on Huddersfield Road, Dewsbury, on September 25, 2017. Fined £93 and ordered to paya £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Tamsin Victoria Mainprize, 27, of Mitre Street, Marsh, Huddersfield. Committed assault, causing actual bodily harm, on Westbourne Road, Huddersfield on November 21, 2017. Fined £160 and ordered to pay £500 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates Court recorded the following decisions on August 10:

Beverley Furness, 50, of Shirley Walk, Gomersal, Cleckheaton. Failed to notify Kirklees council of a change of circumstances affecting her entitlement to Housing Benefit, namely that she had capital exceeding permitted limits, in Cleckheaton between July 11, 2016, and March 19, 2017. Also failed to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change in circumstances affecting her entitlement to Income Support, namely that she had capital exceeding permitted limits in Cleckheaton between July 5, 2016, and March 12, 2017. Fined £76 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jamie Wilby, 26, of Fairview Road, Carlinghow, Batley. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Batley on May 30. This offence was racially aggravated. Restraining order made until August 9, 2019. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Mohammed Amar Aslam, 27, of Bankfield Road, Huddersfield. Caused £800 of damage to three car tyres in Huddersfield on August 28. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Restraining order made until August 9, 2019. Ordered to pay £300 compensation.

Moses Jeremiah Pinder, 26, of Brown Royd Avenue, Dalton. Possession of cannabis and production of cannabis plants in Huddersfield on March 12. Community order made for 100 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed. Equipment used in the production of cannabis seized.

James Benjamin Whittaker, 31, of Brampton, Burnley Road, Luddenden Foot, Sowerby Bridge. Drink driving on New Mill Road, Statin Road and East Gate, River Park, on July 13. Fined £500 and iordered to pay a £50 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Douglas Jon Womersley, 52, of Railway Court, Huddersfield. Drink driving and driving without a licence or MOT test certificate at Pilling House Residential Care Home, Pilling Lane, Skelmanthorpe, on July 22. Community order made for 100 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 24 months.

Anthony Bycroft, 42, of Stubley Road, Heckmondwike. Possession of class B drugs in Heckmondwike on June 18. Fined £183 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Muhammed Farooq, 35, of Mitre Street, Marsh. Obstructed a police officer in Mirfield on May 19. Also drove without insurance or a licence on Leeds Road, Mirfield, on the same date. Fined £366 and ordered to pay a £36 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with eight points.

Andrew James Marshall, 52, of Meadow Croft, Bradley. Driving while disqualified and without insurance on Browning Road, Huddersfield, on June 15. Committed while subject to a community order for a previous offence of driving while disqualified. Community order revoked. Jailed for 12 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge. Banned from driving for three years 42 days.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on August 13:

Dean Paul Langford, 39, of Leeside Avenue, Brackenhall, Huddersfield. Stole two bottles of perfume worth £108 on August 12 and eight bottles of perfume worth £350 on June 24, all from Boots, Huddersfield. Was in possession of a class C drug at Dewsbury Police Station on August 12. Also failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prisonn, as did not attend supervision appointments on May 29 and June 6. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge. Dealt with for original offence of theft. Jailed for 10 weeks in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Elliot Womersley, 48, of The Oval, Netherthong, Holmfirth. Stole five bottles of gin worth £49.95 from Lidl, Huddersfield Road, Holmfirth, on June 25. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Basharat Wali, 39, of no fixed address. Failed to provide a saliva sample for drug testing at Dewsbury Police Station on July 17. Also failed to comply with the supervision requirements following release from prison, as did not keep in touch with supervising officer. Jailed for seven days.

Simon Richard Spencer, 44, of no fixed address. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely Byram Street, Huddersfield, on August 11. Also damaged cells at Dewsbury Police Station on August 12. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

Kalwant Singh, 57, of Oastler Avenue, Springwood Failed to provide a sample of breath for analysis at Huddersfield Police Station on November 2, 2017. Fined £433 and ordered to pay a £43 surcharge and £620 costs. Banned from driving for six months.

Nathaniel Dickinson, 26, of Ealing Court, Wilton, Batley. Damaged a fence on Fairview Road, Carlinghow, Batley, on May 11. Fined £100 and ordered to pay £50 compensation and £85 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on August 14:

Mark Harbison, 51, of Fern Lea Flats, Huddersfield. Drunk and disorderly behaviour on Lord Street, Huddersfield, on May 4. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

Robert Joseph Walton, 31. As a registered sex offender, failed to register new address within three days. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Ordered to pay a £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Simon Alexander Williams-Cole, 30, of Springfield Court, Liversedge. Speeding on Halifax Road, Batley, on September 24, 2017. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Kevin Mitchell, 74, of Providence Street, Cleckheaton. Assaulted two people and breached a criminal behaviour order at Cleckheaton Bus Station, Dewsbury Road, on July 2. Also failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison by committing an offence. Jailed for 22 weeks in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Billy Philip Dodd, 25, of Bankfield Road, Longroyd Bridge. Damaged two police vehicles in Huddersfield on July 15. Also committed assault on South Parade, Cleckheaton, on July 26. Community order mad with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days. Restraining order made until a further order. Fined £200 and ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Hoger Jabar Rashid, 31, of Thorn Road, Thornton Lodge. Breached a non-molestation order on June 5 and 23. Jailed for 28 days. Restraining order made until a further order. Ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Kevin Hufton, 47, of Keat Street, Crosland Moor. Application made to revoke a community order for previous offences of assault. Granted - community order revoked. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for six weeks.

John Andrew Lusher, 48, of Malham Road, Rastrick. Application made to amend the requirements of a community order by extending it to allow unpaid work to be completed. Granted - application amended.

Joshua Emmanuelle Russell, 28, of Fenton Square, Huddersfield. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as displayed unacceptable behaviour in unpaid work session. Community order revoked. Dealt with for the original offences of failure to provide a specimen for analysis and assaulting two police officers. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for six weeks.