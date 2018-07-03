Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are investigating the theft of specialist tools worth around £5,000 from a Manchester Road business.

The owner of KGS Stone Sales has put up a £500 reward for information leading to an arrest or the recovery of the items stolen from the company’s stone yard.

Thieves broke into the compound over the weekend.

A company spokesman said the business had been badly affected by the theft but friends were rallying round to help out.

Items taken included four Stihl saws, three Makita saws, a 100 litre compressor, a red generator, 40 saw blades, an electric angle grinder, a Makita radio and a chainsaw.

It is believed a gang and a vehicle were involved as the stolen items are heavy.

“The compressor alone took three of us to lift off the van when we bought it new last year,” said a spokesman.

“This is possibly the worst time of year for this to happen to our business. It is a busy time and this will affect us dearly.”

He added: “Luckily we have some generous friends who are letting us borrow some equipment so we can get back to full production.”

Crime scene officers from West Yorkshire Police have attended the yard to gather evidence.

A Force spokesman said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a burglary at a commercial premises on Manchester Road, Huddersfield.

“The incident happened between 5pm on Friday June 29 and 8am on Monday July 2.

“Various items were stolen including tools and any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference 13180321202.”