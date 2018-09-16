Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Exciting plans costing £500,000 will make St Peter's Church in Huddersfield town centre a key visitor attraction with a new entrance and development of it as a venue for concerts and meetings.

The vicar of Huddersfield, Simon Moor, said the work for which planning permission has been passed was necessary to enable it to meet the standards of a 21st century venue.

He said the plans included a new entrance from Byram Street into the church and turning the area at its side into hardstanding enabling cars to be parked there and concerts performed.

St Peter's Church is a high profile venue for the town's services and over the last few years has seen the funerals of major figures as diverse as athlete Derek Ibbotson, footballer Bobby Campbell, 'Allo 'Allo! actor Peter Kaye and a special commemorative service for former Prime Minister Harold Wilson to remember the birth 100 years ago of the town's most famous son.

Simon said: "We have lost our car park at the rear of The Parish Pump pub to allow the development of the Kingsgate entertainment centre so we need to develop this area for car parking for our staff and to enable the day-today running of the church."

Asked about the stones currently in that area he said: "The memorial stones do not mark graves and will be moved - the large one will be made a feature and is in the plans."

He said he hoped the scheme would be a great opportunity for Kirklees Council and the church to develop that side and create an important meeting place within the town centre.

Previous attempts to do this have proved unsuccessful but the hope is that this would be a chance to turn an environmental eyesore on the north side of the church along with St Peter's Gardens into a 'place to be'.

As well as a new entrance into the church it is hoped to develop the unused crypt, improve the toilet and kitchen facilities, provide cycle racks and an electrical charge point.

Improved discreet external lighting will also make late night revellers feel safer and provide the nighttime economy with a feeling of safety and wellbeing.

Simon said the timescale for the work to take place is over the next 18 months and said the cost would be: "Around 500k in total - but to be raised and completed in smaller manageable chunks."

Regarding the impact of the work on the church he added: "As ever, parts of the building would be off limits to the public, but the main public space and services would be unaffected if not a little inconvenienced."

Round the other side of the church by The Keys restaurant work has started to repair its external appearance at a cost of around £170,000.