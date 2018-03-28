Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has appeared in court after police allegedly found him in possession of a stun gun.

Paul Hirst, 60, of Station Road in Batley, was before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

He is accused of possessing a disguised firearm, namely a taser, without the authority of the Secretary of State.

He faces a further charge of importing the restricted item.

The alleged offences occurred between August and December last year and Hirst has pleaded not guilty to them.

District Judge Michael Fanning sent his case to Leeds Crown Court.

He will first appear there on April 24 and was granted unconditional bail in the meantime.