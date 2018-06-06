Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Kirklees Council employee requested the song Dirty Little Lies in a pub then texted his ex: “£600 for a gun and bullet - game over.”

Ian Bickerstaff sent the threatening message just a day after being prosecuted for breaching a non-molestation order barring him from contacting her, going to her home or threatening violence towards her.

The order was made last May but on April 4 the 56-year-old appeared in court after being found at his former partner’s home.

The following day they bumped into each other at the Boy and Barrel pub in Huddersfield town centre.

Bickerstaff, of Imperial Road in Edgerton, left but returned to the Beast Market premises an hour later.

He became abusive towards her calling her a b***h and liar, prosecutor Charles MacRae told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Bickerstaff walked towards her repeating the abuse and the victim’s daughter told him to leave them alone.

They decided to leave, but he then sent his ex a text message which read: “£600 for a gun and bullet. Game over - watch.”

She received the same message later the same day and then a text on April 6 saying ‘goodbye’.”

These messages left the victim feeling scared and unsafe, Mr MacRae said.

Bickerstaff pleaded guilty to two charges of sending by means of a public communications network a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

He also admitted to being in breach of his non-molestation order by making the threatening and abusive comments.

Bickerstaff initially disputed making any abusive comments towards his ex in the pub, claiming that the only comment he made was when he requested the song Dirty Little Lies on the jukebox.

He admitted that this was a “cheap dig” at her and when he sent her the message he didn’t have a gun and was only messing about.

Catherine McCullough, mitigating, said that at the time of the offences her client was drinking heavily to try and self-medicate.

She told the court: “His thinking was impaired by alcohol and he can not remember sending the messages.

“He accepts the impact it would have had on the lady and this has been a wake up call for him.”

She said that Bickerstaff has worked as a street cleaner for Kirklees Council for 20 years.

He was recently diagnosed with depression and said he was feeling sorry for himself over the breakdown of his nine year relationship.

Deputy District Judge Michael Hopkinson told Bickerstaff: “You’re not a young man and it’s sad to see somebody of your advanced years in court for breaching an order so soon after it was made.

“The breaches are very serious and the comments you made are completely wrong.”

Bickerstaff was sentenced to three months in jail suspended for a year.

He must comply with a community order including 25 rehabilitation activity days.

Judge Hopkinson made a three year restraining order banning Bickerstaff from contacting his ex or going to her home in Birkby.

He will have to pay £85 court costs and £115 victim surcharge.