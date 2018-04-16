Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 600 jobs are available at Manchester Airport as it gears up for its busiest 12 months on record.

Job seekers from across the region are being invited to attend a special event on Thursday, April 26 at Lancashire County Cricket Club’s The Point complex from 10am to 4pm to learn more about the roles.

Those wishing to attend can register for an hour’s time slot by visiting www.manchesterairport.co.uk/jobsfair

As well as roles with Manchester Airport other employers recruiting include Swissport, Boots, HMSHost, Thomas Cook Airlines, Jet2.com. Jobs available include cabin crew, pilots, retail assistants, security officers, drivers and customer service agents.

Manchester Airport chief executive Andrew Cowan said: “As we gear up for our busiest ever summer we’re looking forward to discussing the job opportunities available with people from a wide range of backgrounds from across the region.

“The airport is a huge source of employment and as we continue to grow so will the number of employment and training opportunities available.

“Events like this, coupled with the jobs being created through our £1bn Transformation Programme, illustrate the important role Manchester Airport plays in supporting the growth of the region as a whole.”

Do you want news alerts on Whatsapp? The Examiner has launched a Whatsapp group to help make sure you don't miss a news break or big story. If you'd like to receive alerts text NEWS to 07833 287309 . Then add the number to your contacts as 'Examiner'. Your phone number won't be shared.

The jobs fair comes as the airport prepares for its busiest ever summer.

Work on the £1bn transformation programme, which will see Terminal 2 more than double in size, continues at pace, with more than 700 people currently working on the programme.

This summer, there will also be new routes to Seattle with Thomas Cook Airlines, Florence with BA CityFlyer and Cagliari, Palermo and Ponta Delgada with Ryanair.

Manchester Airport is already one of the largest centres of employment in the North West with more than 22,000 people directly employed on site, supporting a further 48,000 jobs in the region.