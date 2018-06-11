Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 73 year old man sexually assaulted a woman at a care home.

Derek Robinson, 73, of Day Lane, Heckmondwike, sexually assaulted a woman aged 16 or over at Oak Park Care Home on July 23, 2017. A Community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement up to a maximum of 30 days. He was ordered to pay £100 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £200 costs, as well as being required to register as a sex offender for five years.

Kirklees Magistrates also dealt with the following cases.

The following decisions were made on April 23:

Joshua Beaumont, 20, of Firthcliffe Place, Liversedge. Failed to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence, as did not attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments on November 29 and December 13, 2017. Suspended sentence varied- handed a 10-week prison sentence, suspended for 15 months, with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to three days.

Raze Ghazi-Ali, 31, of Town Crescent, Huddersfield. Failed to notify Kirklees council of a change in circumstances affecting his right to Housing Benefit, namely that he was no longer living at his previous address between June 1, 2015 and October 9, 2016. Community order made for 120 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £620 costs.

Mark Walsh, 30, of Whitehead Lane, Primrose Hill. Assaulted a detention officer at Huddersfield Police Station on October 6, 2917. Discharged conditionally for 18 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £310 costs.

Sharon Marilyn Wells, 44, of King Cliffe Flats, Birkby. Stole coffee and hot chocolate worth £3.99 from FarmFoods, Huddersfield, and committed assault in Huddersfield, both on February 14. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days Ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Craig Bailey, 45, of Broad Oak, Cowlersley Lane, Linthwaite. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour on Broad Oak, Huddersfield, on September 2, 2017. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £300 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on April 24:

Carl Mathew Keenan, 36, of Manor Way, Batley. Trespassed with intent to steal at the diabetes and endocrinology department of Dewsbury and District Hospital on October 15, 2017. Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison, as did not attend probation service appointments on January 25 and February 9 and 19, 2018. Also failed to surrender to custody at Huddersfield Magistrates’ Court on March 22, 2018. Committed while subject to a suspended sentence. Dealt with for the previous offences of theft. Suspended sentence imposed and jailed for 21 weeks in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Billy Pryce, 22, of Town Street, Batley Carr, Batley. Stole food items worth £200 from Sainsbury’s, Oxford Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, on August 31, 2017. Also failed to surrender to custody at Huddersfield Magistrates’ Court on April 5, 2018. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for eight weeks. Ordered to pay £100 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £200 costs.

Basharat Wali, 38, of Cliffe Street, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison, as did not keep in touch with supervising officer. Jailed for 14 days.

Bradley Everson, 18, of Warneford Road, Cowlersley. Possession of a weapon in a public place, namely a kitchen knife on Manse Drive, Huddersfield, on April 9. Handed a four-month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with an attendance centre requirement of 36 days and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs. Knife seized.

Ashley Roper, 31, of Boundary Street, Heckmondwike. Was the registered owner of a vehicle which did not meet insurance requirements in Burgess Hill on March 1, 2017. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Leszek Stanislaw Brys, 48, of Town Place, Bradley Mills. Drink driving on Great Northern Street, Huddersfield, on February 8 and on Town Avenue, Huddersfield, on March 20. Community order made for 80 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 36 months.

Dominic Paul Ellis, 49, of Monk Ings, Birstall. Stole chocolate and fruit teacakes worth £7.72 from Aldi, Batley, on March 12. Also used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Batley on the same date. This offence was racially aggravated. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge. Dealt with for the original offences of theft. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days. Ordered to pay £50 compensation and £85 costs.

James Alexander Fenwick, 31, of Halifax Road, Birchencliffe. Application made to remove a restraining order on the grounds that it has not been breached and it would allow the defendant to collect and drop off his daughter at home. Restraining order varied.

Jordan Gettings, 20, of Syke Ing Close, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury. Committed assault on Bradford Road, Batley, on April 7. Community order made for 70 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months, with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Zafar Mughal, 42, of West Street, Batley. Intentionally exposed his genitals in Batley on August 30. Community order made for 140 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months, with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £640 costs. Required to register as a sex offender for five years.

David Wilson, 66, of Holmfield Road, Clayton West. Indecent behaviour in Huddersfield on October 13. Handed a 26-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 18 weeks. Ordered to participate in a sex offender treatment programme for 90 days. Sexual harm prevention order made for seven years. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs. Required to register as a sex offender for seven years.

Rebecca Ashley, 29, of Causeway Crescent, Linthwaite. Application made to amend the requirements of a suspended sentence by removing Drink Impaired Drivers Programme. Suspended sentence varied - programme requirement removed.

Lee Blissett, 43, of Westcliffe Road, Cleckheaton, Application made to amend the requirements of a community order by removing Drink Impaired Drivers Programme. Order varied - programme requirement removed.

Gerrad Cass, 47, of The Avenue, Batley. Application made to amend the requirements of a community order by removing unpaid work requirement on the grounds of ill health. Order varied - unpaid work requirement removed.

Sarah Frain, 33, of West Park Street, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend unpaid work sessions on January 29 and February 5. Order varied - 10 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Annette Angela Margaret Pygott, 40, of Marlington Drive, Brackenhall. Application made to amend the requirements of a community order by extending operational period to allow unpaid work to be completed. Order varied - date extended to October 18.

Zoe Ray, 20, of Boshaw, Holmfirth. Application made to amend the requirements of a community order by removing the remaining 24 attendance centre hours due to employment. Order varied - attendance centre requirement removed.

Matthew Anthony Smith, 24, of Bishops Court, Woodhead Road, Berry Brow. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as interfered with electronic tag on March 23 and was absent from specified place of curfew between March 2 and 31. Fined £40 and ordered to pay £50 costs.

Bradley Lewis Stevens, 23, of Garden Road, Brighouse. Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison, as failed to attend probation appointments on February 13 and March 20 and 27. Supervision default order made for 40 hours of unpaid work to be completed before end of supervision period. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decision on April 25:

Thomas Luke Hannan, 29, of Longbottom Terrace, Siddal, Halifax. Allowed another person to use a vehicle without insurance in Ripon on November 13, 2017. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Carole Evans, 46, of Tennyson Street, Lee Mount, Halifax. Failed to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change in circumstances affecting her entitlement to Income Support, namely that she and her partner were in employment, in Halifax between November 10, 2014, and April 19, 2016. Also failed to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change in circumstances affecting entitlement to Carers’ Allowance, namely that she was in employment and earning more than the prescribed limit, in Halifax between November 30, 2015, and May 1, 2016. Also failed to notify Calderdale council of a change in circumstances affecting entitlement to Housing Benefit, namely that she and her partner were in employment, in Halifax between November 7, 2014, and April 24, 2016. Community order made for 120 hours of unpaid word to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs,

Kyle Lindley, 27, of Daleside, Thornhill Edge, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as violated his curfew on multiple occasions. Community order revoked. Dealt with for the original offence of assault, criminal damage and theft committed with another person. Community order made for alcohol dependency treatment with Chart for six months. Banned from entering any Asda store in West Yorkshire for eight months.

Gareth Paxman, 28, of Hare Park Avenue, Hightown, Liversedge. Committed assault in Brighouse on January 16. Stole spirits worth £56 on February 3, spirits worth £28 on February 4, and spirits worth £56 on February 5, all from Tesco, Cleckheaton. Stole a bottle of whiskey worth £18 from Morrisons, Heckmondwike, on February 10. Also used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Mirfield on February 9. Stole a pair of socks and sweets worth £5.03 and committed assault at Poundstretcher, Albion Street, Heckmondwike, on March 5. Handed a 26-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months. Ordered to pay £240 compensation in total, a £115 surcharge and £200 costs.

Dean Ogden Porter, 39, of Lightenfield Lane, Netherton. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as was absent from specified place of curfew between March 21 and 30. Community order revoked. Dealt with for the original offences of theft. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days.

Ben Hall, 19, of Cumberworth Lane, Lower Cumberworth. Driving without due care and attention on Commercial Roan and Windmill Terrace, Huddersfield, on April 17. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for six months.

Istvan Laszlo Klinko, 27, of Clarkson Street, Dewsbury. Damaged a mobile phone worth approximately £200 on Garden Drive, Ravensthorpe, on January 1. Fined £160 and ordered to pay £50 compensation , a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Lynden Michael Andrews, 41, of Greenway, Longwood. Driving while using a mobile phone on Halifax Road, Huddersfield, on July 10, 2017. Fined £60 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £620 costs. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Nathan Lee, 26, of Dewhurst Road, Fartown. Possession of cannabis on Leeds Road, Huddersfield, on March 5. Driving without a licence or insurance on Leeds Road, Huddersfield, on the same date. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for six months. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on April 26:

Dean Gledhill, 38, of the Dalton Hotel, Dalton. Application made to revoke a community order made for a previous offence of breaching a non-molestation order, on the grounds of ill health. Order revoked. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 23 days.

Derek Robinson, 73, of Day Lane, Heckmondwike, as mentioned above.

Maqsood Hassan, 39, of Bland Street, Lockwood. Application made to amend the requirements of a community order to change curfew address on the grounds that the defendant wishes to return to the family home and care for his mother. Order varied. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 16 weeks.