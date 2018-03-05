Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans to build over 80 family homes in Lindley will cause ‘three years of disruption and misery’ for existing residents.

That’s the view of Lindley councillor Cahal Burke , as Taylor Wimpey announces plans to build a mixture of three and four bedroom properties at land off Crosland Road.

The company has written to nearby residents to say a planning application would be submitted to Kirklees Council in March for ‘residential development including a single vehicular access off Crosland Road and 82 traditional family homes comprising of three and four bedroom properties’.

Clr Burke said he recognised the need for housing - but added: “I also recognise that we need the right type of housing in the right areas.

“The creation of new family houses in this area will create at least three years of disruption and misery for local residents.

“The Lindley area has seen more development in recent years than any other part of Huddersfield.

“We need to ensure we have the infrastructure in place to deal with and cope with new developments.

“It is clear that we are currently struggling with all of our local schools oversubscribed, waiting lists for doctors, dentists and our roads are crumbling.

“The developers’ contributions towards education, public open space and highway improvements need to be meaningful and used in the local area.”

Taylor Wimpey’s letter said: “You may be aware that the land referred to is currently allocated for employment, however the local authority, (Kirklees Council), agree that this area would now be more appropriate for residential development.

“The layout shown overleaf is sympathetic towards the existing development and public open space. The housing mix comprises terrace, semi-detached and detached family homes at two and two-and-a-half storeys in height.”

It says that if approved the scheme will lead to employment generation and job creation over the next three years.

In addition there will be financial contributions towards education, public open space and off site highway improvements.