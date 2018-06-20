The video will start in 8 Cancel

Almost every pothole scarred road in Kirklees is set to be checked to see which are most in need of repair .

The council has confirmed it is taking the unprecedented step of surveying 100% of its unclassified roads over the summer.

It normally only surveys a quarter of its minor roads each year.

Kirklees has an unusually large number of unclassified roads – defined by the Department for Transport as “local roads for local traffic”.

Unclassified roads make up about 77% of the total adopted road network in Kirklees – more than 900 miles worth (1460km) – compared to the average of 60% across the country.

Most areas have more major roads, known as A and B roads, and classified routes, sometimes dubbed ‘C’ roads.

A spokesperson for the council said the decision to survey every community was in response to the damaging winter that has left already crumbling routes in a far worse condition .

They said: “The council usually checks unclassified roads on a rolling programme over four years. However this year, due to the bad weather over the winter we are checking the whole network.

“The survey will give up-to-date information on the entire unclassified network across the district at a single point in time, helping the council to carry out a fair comparison of the condition of all unclassified roads.

“This survey data then feeds into computer analysis that the council does each year to work out the best way to treat defects.

“We will then create prioritised lists which will feed into the annual programme of repairs, taking account of the budget that is available alongside good asset management practice.

“Over the next eight weeks people may notice surveying vehicles on streets close to their home which display branding that says ‘Highway Surveyors’.

“They will have full company livery and hazard lighting and will work seven-days-a-week from 6am.

“Classified A, B, and C roads will continue to be surveyed using a different method and at a different time.”