The first day to celebrate the work of our emergency services takes place today.

Emergency Services Day – also known as 999 Day – honours staff working for the police , ambulance and fire services .

The day begins at 9am on September 9, a reference to the emergency phone number. September is the ninth month of the year.

The event began in Manchester at 9am with two minutes' silence.

It has been organised by the National Emergency Services Memorial charity (NESM), which hopes to raise £2m to erect a national cenotaph.

The cenotaph would honour the 7,000-plus emergency services personnel who died doing their jobs. It would also honour the one million staff currently employed by the emergency services.

The day's main event takes place in Heaton Park, Manchester, today.

In support of the charity, Prime Minister Theresa May said the country was indebted to the emergency services for their courage and sacrifice.

NESM founder Tom Scholes-Fogg told the BBC : "I am delighted that the charity and its aims have the support of our prime minister.

"The NESM, festival and 999 day are a great opportunity for us all to honour the men, women and service animals who have given so much in the name of public duty."

Huddersfield Fire Station, Outcote Bank, is open to the public today to celebrate Emergency Services Day. It runs until 4pm this afternoon.

There are demos and displays plus stalls, food and drink and a raffle.