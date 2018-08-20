Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town ace Aaron Mooy has brought joy to a difficult start to the season with the celebrations of his newborn son.

Midfield star Mooy missed returning to his former club Manchester City as his wife Nicola went into labour.

And just hours after the disappointing 6-1 defeat to Pep Guardiola’s team at the Etihad, Nicola shared a photo of their new son Maximilian Andrew Mooy which promoted more than 1500 likes and dozens of comments wishing the couple well.

Replying to the post, natasaxhoffman wrote: “Huge congratulations he is just perfect.”

charlottevduke said: “He is just gorgeous - the biggest congratulations lovely!! Hope you and bub are both doing well! Sending all our love.

And htfc722 wrote: “Congratulations to you both so cute.”

Mooy, who also has a young daughter, then posted another image with the words: “Lovely to meet you son - great job @nicolamooy.”

His photo was liked 16,000 times and was shared across Facebook and Twitter with Sean Jarvis leading the congratulations from the club when he wrote: “Congrats @AaronMooy and @nicolakmooy on the arrival of a new baby boy.”

The Australian will be hoping to return to the team at the weekend to spearhead their attempt to get their first three points on the board when they face Cardiff at the John Smith’s stadium on Saturday.