This car has been causing problems in Newsome for days ... and it’s still not been shifted even though lots of yellow penalty notices have been slapped on it.

The grey Seat Leon is partly parked on the pavement on double yellow lines at the top of Newsome Road near Newsome Parish Church and the crossroads with Church Lane and Jackroyd Lane which mark the start of Newsome Road South.

A check on the DVLA website shows that the car’s tax ran out on March 19 but it does have an MOT.

A woman who lives nearby but asked not to be named said: “The car has been there for more than a week now and parking tickets keep getting put on it. “A few days ago a man turned up, took all the tickets off and then left in a white car.

“It’s causing lots of problems for traffic getting past it ... it’s been a pain for a lot of people. I can’t understand why it’s not been towed away by now.”