An addict stole from cars to buy drugs as he struggled to cope on the anniversary of his grandmother’s death.

Matthew Pressland targeted several vehicles parked in the same Dewsbury street on July 25.

The long-term drug abuser relapsed back into heroin misuse as her death was playing on his mind.

Kirklees magistrates were told that he was caught tampering with some vehicles parked on Grasmere Road.

Shortly before 3am a resident looked out of the window when the security light came on in his driveway.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones said:“He saw a male walking up and down the driveway and then approach a VW Estate.

“The man went to the passenger side of the vehicle, crouched down and then opened the door.

“The internal light came on and the witness, concerned that his neighbour’s vehicle was being broken into, called police.”

After about a minute Pressland walked back down the driveway and towards another car.

Police arrived and searched the area and arrested the 25-year-old nearby.

They checked footage from CCTV equipment belonging to another neighbour and this showed Pressland approaching a Vauxhall Corsa parked in the same area and trying a door.

He stole a tyre pump from one of the vehicles and a blue handbag containing an anti-theft locking device from another.

The handbag was later discarded in a wheelie bin and was not recovered.

Pressland, of Eightlands Road in Dewsbury , pleaded guilty to two charges of theft from a motor vehicle and two counts of vehicle interference.

He asked magistrates to take a further two charges of vehicle interference into account when sentencing him.

Following his arrest he tested positive for the misuse of cocaine and opiates.

Mrs Jones said: “The defendant told police that he’d gone to several vehicles and tried the handles with the intention of stealing from them if they were open.

“He said he’d been on heroin for 10 years, been clean but then had a relapse.”

Mohammed Arif, mitigating, explained that his client had been addicted to the Class A drug since the age of 15.

He said: “It was the anniversary of his grandmother’s death and things were playing on his mind.

“He decided that he could not cope, needed drugs but was struggling financially and didn’t have enough money to support his relapse.

“So he’s gone round a number of vehicles, tried the doors and succeeded in taking things from at least two of the vehicles.

“He’s embarrassed and deeply ashamed of what he’s done.”

His case was adjourned until Thursday so that he can be assessed for possible drug rehabilitation.