Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man caught stealing wheel nuts from a car had a serious drug habit, a court heard.

Dean Hall pleaded guilty to theft and possession of amphetamine when he appeared before Kirklees magistrates.

Police noticed him acting strangely on Bradford Road in Liversedge early on November 22 last year.

The 44-year-old was crouched down next to a Volkswagen Golf which was jacked up, the Huddersfield court was told.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said: “He was found in possession of six wheel nut covers in his coat pocket.

“While he was searched some white powder was found on him. This was checked and found to be amphetamine, a controlled drug of Class B.”

Hall, of Spruce Drive Mews in Netherton, did not answer any questions put to him by police but admitted his guilt when he appeared at the Huddersfield court in custody.

Marnat Ali, mitigating, told magistrates that at the time of the offences his client was a heavy drug user and didn’t have a stable address.

He explained that the labourer has since turned his life around and quit taking drugs.

Magistrates sentenced Hall to 60 hours of unpaid work as punishment.

He will still have to pay £85 prosecution costs.