A mourning grandson who stole from cars to fund drugs on the anniversary of his gran’s death has been ordered to get help for his addiction.

Matthew Pressland targeted several cars parked in the same Dewsbury street on July 25.

The long-term heroin abuser had relapsed back into drug use as he struggled to cope with his grandmother's passing.

A resident of Grasmere Road caught him tampering with a vehicle when his security light come on shortly before 3am.

A hearing at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court last week was told that the 25-year-old walked up and down a driveway, crouched down and then opened the door of a VW Estate.

CCTV footage belonging to another neighbour then showed Pressland approaching a Vauxhall Corsa parked in the same area and trying a door.

He stole a tyre pump from one of the vehicles and a blue handbag containing an anti-theft locking device from another.

Pressland, of Eightlands Road in Dewsbury, pleaded guilty to two charges of theft from a motor vehicle and two counts of vehicle interference.

He asked magistrates to take a further two charges of vehicle interference into account when sentencing him.

Following his arrest he tested positive for the misuse of cocaine and opiates.

In mitigation Mohammed Arif explained his client had been addicted to heroin since the age of 15.

He told the Huddersfield court: “It was the anniversary of his grandmother’s death and things were playing on his mind.

“He decided that he could not cope, needed drugs but was struggling financially and didn’t have enough money to support his relapse.

“So he’s gone round a number of vehicles, tried the doors and succeeded in taking things from at least two of the vehicles.”

Magistrates sentenced Pressland to a community order with six months of drug rehabilitation.

He will still have to pay £85 court costs and £20 victim surcharge.