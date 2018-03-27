The video will start in 8 Cancel

Parents from across Huddersfield gathered with their children for a party to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day.

Around 30 families had a get-together on Sunday at Slaithwaite Civic Hall where they enjoyed games and party food.

The event was organised by Huddersfield Down Syndrome Support Group whose members arrange social, sporting and educational events for children with Down Syndrome and their families.

Ruth Smith, who is secretary of the Support Group, attended Sunday’s party with daughter Ella, six.

She said the party brought together families from across the town in celebration of their children.

“We were just celebrating Down Syndrome and the people who happen to have Down Syndrome and what a wonderful thing it can be.

“We wanted to celebrate how lucky we are to have them in our lives.”

The party was attended by families with babies, school age children as well as young adults.

Ruth, whose daughter attends Rainbows and the local school in Lindley , said the Support Group helped provide practical support to parents including speech therapy classes for their children.

The Support Group also provides ‘new parent packs’ which are handed out in hospitals.

“We take the new parent packs out to hospitals. The leaflets are provided by a new organisation called Positive About Down Syndrome. The leaflets give a more balanced view.

“We offer advice and tips to parents and help with applying for schools. We also have a professional speech therapist for the children.”

The Support Group has its own Facebook group and a website which can be found here: www.hdssg.org