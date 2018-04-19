Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The family of a former Huddersfield man who died in the back of a police van have spoken of their devastation after two officers were cleared of misconduct .

Insp Richard Bills and Sgt Jason Bromley were handed written warnings for ‘showing a lack of diligence’ in failing to send Adrian McDonald for a medical assessment - but earlier this week this was overturned on appeal.

Adrian’s family are now hopeful of finding answers at an inquest later this year.

A statement from the former Dalton man’s family said: “We are devastated at the appeal decision which makes no sense to us at all.

“We can only hope that the inquest into this tragic death, to take place in November 2018, will bring to light the true circumstances of what occurred leading to the death of our beloved Adrian.”

Police had responded to a 999 call from a flat in Audley Road, Chesterton, Newcastle-under-Lyme, on December 22, 2014.

Adrian, 34, who had been living in Stoke-on-Trent, had to be Tasered and was twice bitten by a police dog before being placed in the back of a van and suffering a fatal cardiac arrest within six minutes .

After his death charges of gross misconduct were brought against Sgt Bromley, Insp Bills and a third officer, who was later cleared with no further action.

A disciplinary hearing in September found both officers guilty of the lesser charge of misconduct before being cleared at Wednesday’s independent police appeals tribunal.

Adrian’s family are unhappy with comments following the hearing that Adrian had been violent, which they say has not been established.

The statement added: “Our family had no intention of saying anything further, as an inquest jury will be reaching their own conclusions about Adrian’s death in November, and their independent assessment will be crucial.

“We are horrified that the Police Federation has chosen to broadcast detailed views, including a statement that Adrian was extremely violent – yet to be established – and that the family seek to point the ‘finger of blame’ at the police. It was not the family of course who instigated the misconduct proceedings, but Staffordshire Police who did so following a recommendation from the then Independent Police Complaints Commission.”

Deborah Coles, director of the charity INQUEST, which provides its expertise on state-related deaths and investigations, added: “This decision brings the police misconduct system into disrepute, and sets a dangerous precedent.

“We hope the upcoming inquest will explore the evidence sufficiently to ensure those who should be, are properly held to account.”