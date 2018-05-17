Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A patient high on drink and drugs smacked a police officer’s bottom as she tried to help him.

The victim was leading Jay Gair into a cubicle at Dewsbury and District Hospital to be assessed over his concerning behaviour.

After groping the shocked Pc the 35-year-old threw a chair at a security guard and kicked him in the head.

Kirklees magistrates jailed him for four months and ordered him to sign the sex offenders’ register for seven years.

Gair was arrested from an address in Liversedge late on April 6.

He had been rowing with his partner and she wanted him to leave.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said that he confessed to drinking a large amount of cider and taking 14 prescription painkillers and he was taken to the hospital’s A&E department to be checked over.

He told the Huddersfield court: “While he was there he was making suggestive comments towards the female police officer which she ignored in the hope that he’d stop.

“He was directed towards a cubicle and she followed. As she did she felt a slap on her behind,

“The defendant apologised and was told to go into the cubicle. She was taken aback by the situation and in shock and disbelief.”

Following Gair’s inappropriate behaviour the officer put some distance between them and two of the hospital’s security staff came to assist.

He took an immediate dislike to one of them and began to act aggressively towards him.

Mr Wills said: “There was an altercation between the parties and he (Gair) was shouting and swearing and calling him all manner of names.

“He pushed the security guard in the chest, causing him to lose his footing.

“Gair was restrained on the bed and kicked out, this connecting with the security officer’s head.

“Then he picked up a chair and imitated that he was going to throw it at him but the security officer retreated from the area to defuse the situation.”

Gair, of Beech Walk in Dewsbury, pleaded guilty to charges of assault and sexual assault.

He has 90 offences to his name and appeared in court as a serving prisoner following his conviction in April for offences of assault and attempted theft.

Emily Price, mitigating, said that things quickly escalated following Gair’s argument with his partner.

She said: “He believed he was acting jokingly with the Pc but accepts that by smacking her backside he went too far. He apologises for that and expresses his regret.”

Mrs Price added that her client was particularly concerned about that fact that he will now have a sexual offence added to his long list of convictions.

She told magistrates that the alcohol and drugs did not mix well with his mental health difficulties.

Although he had little recollection of the assaults he did take exception to the security guard and also apologised for his behaviour towards him, she added.

Magistrates jailed Gair for 16 weeks. He was ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for seven years and will have to register his details with police within three days of his release from custody.

Gair was also ordered to pay the security guard £115 compensation.