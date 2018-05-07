The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After a glorious and record-breaking Bank Holiday weekend we may be in for some thundery showers.

Forecasters said we had a record-breaking Bank Holiday Monday, with the mercury hitting 25.1˚C (77.1˚F) in Gosport, on the south coast, on Monday morning – beating the previous record of 23.6˚C in 1999.

And while the sun may continue, it won’t last for long.

Huddersfield meteorologist Paul Stevens said: “Bank Holiday Monday looks set to break a record for May Day Bank holidays. In 1999 it reached 20.1˚C, the last three years no more than 12˚C so with hazy sunshine 25˚C is possible today which will be pretty spectacular for the day.

“This may be warm enough to trigger some thundery showers in the afternoon but more generally thunder showers by Tuesday as cooler fresher air creeps from the west.”

Forecasters say the cloud due late on Monday will bring cooler air from the coast.

Tuesday will see a fine, dry start, but turn cloudier by early afternoon with scattered thundery showers developing for a time.

A narrowing band of cloud and rain follows east later, but it will remain hot, with a maximum temperature of 23°C.

The rest of the week will see a mix of sunny spells and shattered shows by Thursday, with more rain and wind by the weekend.