The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield’s wintry weather finally looks set to be at an end as warm air moves in from Spain this week.

The Met Office has predicted a mild week with some sunshine and scattered showers.

In the south-east of England temperatures could rise as high as 18°C (64°F) – hotter than a number of Mediterranean holiday destinations such as the Costa del Sol and the Algarve.

Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens said Huddersfield can expect mild temperatures too as a warm front blows in from Spain.

“We have definitely lost the cold spell with today (Tues) reaching 12°C – the warmest day we’ve had since Christmas.

“This will continue for the rest of the week as the first warm plume moves in from Spain.

“It will hover around 11°C or 12°C and by Friday and moving into Saturday, it could feel rather pleasant at around 14°C, maybe even 15°C (59°F) if we get some sunshine.”

The warm front is likely to be accompanied by April showers, though, as the wet weather of the last few days looks set to continue.

“It will still be unsettled with the odd spell of heavy rain,” said Paul. “Overall we can expect sunshine with April showers.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The spring-like weather comes after heavy snow on Easter Monday followed by a quick thaw and rain which combined to cause flooding as drains failed to cope with the deluge of water and river levels rose fast.

There were floods in Granny Lane and Steanard Lane at Mirfield and also in Holmfirth on Monday night.

The Environment agency issued flood warnings for the River Calder from Todmorden to Dewsbury.

Paul added: “We had 122mm of rainfall in March which is double the normal and then we had 40mm in the first 48 hours of this month.

“Normally in April we would expect 70mm so we have had three quarters of a month’s rainfall already.”