Emergency services have been called to Marsden today following a serious incident at Carrs Road.

An air ambulance has been seen landing nearby near Crow Hill and officers from West Yorkshire Police are also at the scene. Fire services were not needed.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said they were called to reports of a collision between a Vauxhall and an Audi at 11.26am. Yorkshire Ambulance Service meanwhile say they were called following a report of a person 'passed out'.

