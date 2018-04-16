Emergency services have been called to Marsden today following a serious incident at Carrs Road.
An air ambulance has been seen landing nearby near Crow Hill and officers from West Yorkshire Police are also at the scene. Fire services were not needed.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said they were called to reports of a collision between a Vauxhall and an Audi at 11.26am. Yorkshire Ambulance Service meanwhile say they were called following a report of a person 'passed out'.
Witness says driver has fallen ill at the wheel
Here’s what a witness at the scene has said:
“It looks like someone has been taken ill at the wheel. Paramedics were seen giving the driver emergency treatment in the road. The car that was being driven has hit a parked car.
“The Yorkshire Air Ambulance took off just before 12.50pm. It’s not clear if the casualty is on the helicopter as there are other ambulances at the scene. Several police vehicles are still here - the scene is about a quarter mile from the junction with Meltham Road.
“The road is completely shut off.”
"Male passed out"
A spokeswoman for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said:
“We were called at 11.22am to a male passed out. An air ambulance has attended the scene, as well as a rapid response vehicle, a road ambulance and a hazardous area response team.”
Police say it's a serious incident
Here is what West Yorkshire Police have told us:
A spokesperson said: “We were called to Carrs Road at 11.26am following reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles. A Vauxhall and Audi were involved.”
The spokesperson added there was no information about injuries at present but that the incident was “a serious one”.