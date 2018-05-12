Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman with drink and drug problems stole wine from a Huddersfield town centre store.

Sharon Wells admitted stealing a £9.50 bottle from Marks and Spencer on April 27.

The 44-year-old was caught and arrested from the New Street store.

She told police that she would have drunk the wine and had both an alcohol and drugs habit.

Kirklees magistrates were told that Wells, of King Cliffe Flats in Birkby, had 57 offences on her record and many of these were theft-related.

Her solicitor Jonathan Slawinski said: “She’s no stranger to the courts and has had numerous problems in her life.

“This is with drink and drugs and now her mental health is declining.”

Magistrates fined Wells £40 and ordered her to pay £30 victim surcharge.