Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An alcoholic who stabbed his brother in the chest after drinking while on medication has been jailed.

Daniel O'Neil, who suffers from emotionally unstable personality disorder, attacked his older brother Gavin with a kitchen knife.

Leeds Crown Court heard it was 'lucky' the victim survived the four-inch-deep wound to the right side of his chest.

The incident took place at the home they shared in Royd Street, Slaithwaite on February 21 this year .

Duncan Ritchie, prosecuting, said the defendant was on a course of anti-depressants and sleeping tablets when he drank between two to 14 cans of Carlsberg Special Brew lager.

The defendant tried to punch his brother and the victim knocked him to the floor.

Daniel O'Neil then picked up a knife and lunged at him.

Gavin managed to grab the knife from him but the defendant armed himself with a larger knife.

Gavin, who also had a wound to his elbow, sought refuge in Hill Top Stores opposite their home and called 999, but the defendant followed him and tried to get in several times.

Police attended the house and found the defendant on the sofa 'apparently calm' but with blood on his hands.

They found two knives and a razor blade in the living room.

Mr Ritchie also said that the defendant had seen a nurse the day before and said the medication was making him 'go weird' and 'hyper' but he was advised not to come off them suddenly.

The court heard the defendant had no memory of the incident and the complainant did not support the prosecution so it is not known how the argument began.

The 45-year-old, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and having a bladed article in a public place.

Catherine Duffy, mitigating, said her client had a 'very unhappy and abusive' childhood, resulting in an addiction to alcohol, heroin and other substances, as well as 'low self-esteem, depression and anxiety'.

She said: "In 2014, he moved in with his brother and helped him with his drug use. He has now been clean for four years.

"He wanted to get clean from alcohol but found it more difficult to do so.

"He, however, has not drank since being remanded in February this year."

She described his behaviour as 'out of character', adding: "He and his brother have and continue to have a good relationship.

"Gavin wants the defendant to return to his address to live with him on his release."

Jailing the defendant for four years and one month, Recorder Richard Woolfall said: "It's only luck really that your brother is still walking around and luck that he was not more seriously injured."