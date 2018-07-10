Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man crashed his car after his father-in-law offered him a whisky and he was unable to stop drinking.

Alcoholic Mark Berry said one drink led to another and resulted in him being involved in the accident with another vehicle as he left his relative’s home to go back to his own.

He was almost three times over the legal limit when police arrested him from the crash scene in Rochester Road, Birstall.

Vanessa Jones, prosecuting, said that officers attended at the site of the two car accident involving Berry’s Citroen C3 at 11am on June 16.

Berry had stopped his car but they felt he was under the influence as he was unsteady on his feet and they could smell alcohol on his breath.

He admitted he’d drunk some whisky and was arrested and taken to Dewsbury Police Station.

There breath tests showed that he had 99 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This was almost three times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

“He drinks as a coping mechanism, as a way of escaping reality."

Berry, of Branwell Avenue in Birstall, pleaded guilty to driving while over the prescribed limit.

Rachel Sharpe, mitigating, said that her client recognised that he had difficulties with alcohol and been attending at the CHART Kirklees alcohol service on a voluntary basis.

She explained: “He drinks as a coping mechanism, as a way of escaping reality.

“On the day he had been shopping with his father-in-law and he got ill. He was taken home, had a drink of whisky and offered Mr Berry a drink.

“One drink led to another and then he realised he had his shopping in the boot of his car.

“He made the decision to drive the vehicle from his father-in-law’s home to his property just around the corner.”

Berry had a previous conviction of being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the prescribed limit, dating back to July last year for which he received 10 penalty points on his licence.

Magistrates sentenced him to a community order with 17 days of alcohol treatment.

He was banned from driving for 27 months and will have to pay £85 costs plus £85 victim surcharge.