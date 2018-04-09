Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An alcoholic used a foil-lined bag to steal two bottles of vodka from a supermarket.

Waqas Hussain admitted targeting the Asda store in Dewsbury on February 3.

Kirklees magistrates were told that the 31-year-old was headed to the alcohol aisle where he selected two bottles of vodka worth £76.

He stashed these inside a foil-lined bag in a bid to avoid detection of the Mill Street West store’s security alarms.

Hussain was detained as he tried to leave the shop and the goods were recovered.

He told police that he drunk two bottles of vodka prior to being arrested and that he couldn’t remember anything about that day.

Magistrates heard that Hussain, of Savile Road in Dewsbury, had 68 offences on his record.

His solicitor Victoria Sims explained that all of his offending was underpinned by his alcohol misuse.

She added that he would binge drink a few times a week.

Magistrates sentenced Hussain to a six month community order with an alcohol treatment requirement.

He will still have to pay £85 victim surcharge.