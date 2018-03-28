Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An alcoholic lashed out at paramedics when they tried to help him after he fell asleep in a bush.

They were called over concerns for Alan O’Riordan’s safety as he appeared to be either sleeping or unconscious.

The ambulance staff arrived at Lower Grange in Bradley where they discovered the 50-year-old.

He pleaded guilty to assault when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Magistrates were told that the paramedics made various attempts to wake O’Riordan and he hit out, catching one of them.

He was arrested and told police that he was an alcoholic and would drink 7.5% cider.

Jonathan Slawinski, mitigating, explained that O’Riordan had fallen asleep in a bush and didn’t recollect the incident.

He told magistrates: “He was married for 20 years, his wife died and he’s been taking this extremely badly.

“He’s resorted to drinking, that’s affected his health and manifested itself in real problems.”

Magistrates were told that a warrant was issued for O’Riordan’s arrest at an earlier court hearing when he turned up drunk and had to be excluded from the building.

Mr Slawinski added: “This is a man who clearly has problems and he’s crying out to be dealt with by some kind of assistance to prevent further offending.”

Magistrates adjourned sentencing until April 11 so that he can be assessed for an alcohol treatment order.

O’Riordan, of Woodville Place in Bradley, was granted unconditional bail in the meantime.