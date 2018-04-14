The video will start in 8 Cancel

A pensioner who repeatedly ignored his Criminal Behaviour Order was told to spend the rest of the day in a cell.

Alcoholic Kevin Mitchell, 73, was caught urinating and drinking alcohol in public.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that he’d breached the three-year CBO four times previously.

But chairwoman Catherine Beney said Mitchell has “ASBOs coming out of his ears” but imprisoning him would be “revolving door justice” as such orders simply don’t work for people like Mitchell.

The order, imposed by the Huddersfield court last year, had terms including a ban on drinking alcohol in public in Kirklees and acting in an anti-social manner likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

On March 26 police were called to South Street in Dewsbury following reports that Mitchell was behaving in a drunken manner in the town centre.

Prosector Vanessa Jones said: “He was highly intoxicated and still drinking alcohol. He had a can of alcohol in his hands and identified himself to the officers.

“The officers carried out checks and it was established that a Criminal Behaviour Order had been issued in Huddersfield for three years.”

Four days earlier Mitchell was seen by police urinating in public on High Street in Heckmondwike at 6pm.

This breached the anti-social behaviour condition of the order, the court was told.

Magistrates heard that Mitchell, of Providence Street in Cleckheaton, had breached his CBO four times previously.

He pleaded guilty to ignoring its terms a further two times.

Mark Mangano, mitigating, explained that his client had a problem with alcohol but had managed to cut down on his consumption for six weeks prior to his latest offences

He told magistrates: “He saved some money but, because he lives alone, he has limited contact with others and decided to go to Dewsbury to see a friend.

“He accepts he was seen urinating but has had a number of health problems. When he drinks he has to urinate frequently and he was caught short.

“There were no public toilets and he would normally go in an alleyway.

“The second incident happened because he hadn’t realised that the CBO covers the whole of Kirklees.”

Magistrates ordered the pensioner to be held in the police cells until 5pm as punishment.

Mrs Beney said that another penalty, including jailing him for a longer period, would serve no purpose.

She said: “He’s got ASBOs coming out of his ears but it doesn’t help anybody sending him to prison - it’s just revolving door justice.

“It’s a shame he cannot bring himself to stop drinking and get some help but at his age it’s his lifestyle.”