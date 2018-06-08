Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drug addict thief who repeatedly stole tools from the same Aldi store in Elland has been jailed for 16 months.

Steven Rajewski, 40, was given a chance last November when he received a suspended prison term for burglary offences, but despite making efforts to deal with his long-standing drug problem he relapsed and began committing crimes again.

Bradford Crown Court heard that between 1993 and last year Rajewski had amassed 70 previous convictions for more than 120 offences and as he jailed him Judge Jonathan Rose said: “The public is tired of your repeat offending.”

Over a five-day period in April Rajewski, of King Cross Road, Halifax, went into the Aldi store on South Lane three times and stole drills and other tools worth more than £200.

Prosecutor Paul Nicholson said Rajewski was caught on CCTV footage taking the items and when he was spotted in the store again he was approached by a member of staff.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

He denied being involved in the thefts at the time, but when he appeared before magistrates he admitted three offences of shoplifting and possession of a small amount of cannabis.

His case was transferred to the crown court because he was in breach of the 10-month suspended prison sentence imposed in November and Rajewski arrived with two large bags expecting a jail sentence.

Barrister Nigel Jamieson, for Rajewski, said his client had come prepared for prison and had not tried to wriggle out of it.

Mr Jamieson said Rajewski’s life had been blighted by his drug addiction and he must now pay the price for his relapse.

Judge Rose said Rajewski’s repeat offending was an illustration of the wider issues caused by the abuse of drugs.

He said the defendant had repaid the trust placed in him last year by going out and committing further offences.

Rajewski was sentenced to six months in jail for his latest crimes with an additional 10-months imposed for the suspended sentence.