Ale lovers have praised Huddersfield pub The Grove as one of the finest in the town after its owner announced plans to sell up.

Customers of the Springwood pub say the current owner, Ian Hayes, is doing a superb job and will be sorry to see him and his wife Taya move on.

Last week Ian confirmed the pub was on the market for £549,000 and that it was time to move on after 12 years in charge.

Real ale enthusiasts are wishing the couple well.

Mark Davies, chairman of the Huddersfield branch of the Campaign for Real Ale, said The Grove was a great asset to the town.

He added: “The Grove offers a superb choice of real ale, and it is a great asset to Huddersfield.

“I am very sad to hear that Ian and Taya will be leaving, and wish them all the best for the future.

“I’m sure that we all hope that the new owners treat the Grove with the respect it deserves, and that it can continue on to bigger and better things.”

Customers also commented on the sale proposals on the Examiner’s Facebook page.

Matthew Booth said: “Best beer in Huddersfield. Hopefully the new owners will carry on in the same manner.”

Julie Richardson added: “One of my favourite pubs.”

Steve Webster had a simple message for the future owner: “Please don’t ruin it.”