Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dangerous driver forced other vehicles to move out of the way when he led police on a chase, a court heard.

David Smith was allegedly almost three times the legal drink drive limit when he sped around residential streets in Newsome on May 19, Kirklees magistrates were told.

The 23-year-old is charged with dangerous driving, driving while over the prescribed limit, using a vehicle without insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without due care and attention.

Shamalia Qureshi, prosecuting, said that Smith led West Yorkshire Police on a pursuit at speed while drunk.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Magistrates were told that he drove dangerously on Lockwood Scar, Church Lane, Jackroyd Lane, Hart Street, Ruth Street, Naomi Road, Newsome Road, Ingleton Road, Tunnacliffe Road, Ashenhurst Rise and Roger Lane.

Breath tests showed that Smith had 96 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath - almost three times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Mrs Qureshi told magistrates that the 23-year-old’s driving forced other drivers to take evasive action to avoid being hit as he committed numerous highway code violations.

He then attempted to avoid detection by fleeing from the officers at the end of the chase, magistrates were told.

Smith, of Fanny Moor Lane in Almondbury, gave no indication of what his pleas will be to the charges.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and sent Smith’s case to Leeds Crown Court where he will first appear on July 24.

He was granted unconditional bail in the meantime.