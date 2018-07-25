Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man on trial accused of having a gun in Huddersfield has said he was just the shooter’s driver.

Darcy White was driving his Peugeot 206 in Almondbury on February 5 this year when one of his passengers jumped out with a shotgun, Leeds Crown Court heard.

The jury previously heard that the shots were fired towards a group of youths who were running down an alleyway which leads to Old Bank Fold but no-one was injured.

White, who denies having a firearm with criminal intent, took to the witness stand on the second day of his trial yesterday (Tuesday).

He said that on the night in question he went to his cannabis dealer’s house in Almondbury and was smoking a spliff in his car when he saw a man he knew who was with another man he didn’t know and he was asked for a lift to Bradley.

The 24-year-old, of Law Lane near Southowram in Halifax, said he agreed because he was going that way anyway to go home.

He said that during the drive the passengers spotted some people and he was asked to stop the car.

He said that he turned around and saw the passenger in the back with a gun and he was so shocked that he crashed his car into a wall.

He said that the gunman in the back of the three-door car got out, adding: “I heard a bang and about 10 seconds later he came running back to the car.

“The passenger opened the door for him. They said ‘drive, drive’ and I started driving.”

He dropped the pair off at Beaumont Park, went to a friend’s house in Lindley and then went to spend the night with his pregnant girlfriend.

White refused to name his passengers out of fear of reprisals.

Judge Neil Clark repeatedly asked White to keep his voice up.

Prosecutor Austin Newman previously alleged that White and the unknown shooter ‘were acting together and were jointly in possession of this shotgun.’

The trial continues.