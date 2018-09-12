Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man stole a pornographic magazine and then assaulted a shopkeeper as he tried to stop him, a court heard.

Kirklees magistrates were told that the attack happened as the shop worker attempted to prevent Daniel Lashington from fleeing from his Hillhouse store with the copy of Hustler.

The 27-year-old appeared at the Huddersfield court from custody and pleaded not guilty to theft and assault by beating.

Lashington entered Hillhouse News and Off Licence on June 28 and selected the magazine from the shelf, prosecutor Victoria Sims said.

She told magistrates that he hid it under his coat and then left the store without paying for it.

As the member of staff attempted to stop Lashington and speak to him he grabbed the victim by the scruff of his jacket and pushed him away, magistrates were told.

Miss Sims said that Lashington, who frequently visits the store, was particularly aggressive.

Lashington, of King Cliffe Flats in Birkby , claims that he paid for the £6.99 magazine.

He says that he acted in self-defence when the shopkeeper acted aggressively towards him.

Magistrates released him on unconditional bail ahead of his trial at the Huddersfield court on November 6.