Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man on trial accused of having a gun in Huddersfield has denied he was a ‘getaway driver’.

Darcy White has maintained that he was only giving a lift to a man who jumped out of his car with a shotgun in Almondbury on February 5 this year.

Leeds Crown Court previously heard that White’s Peugot 206 stopped on Almondbury Bank before an unknown man fired shots towards a group of youths who were running down an alleyway leading to Old Bank Fold.

White, who is accused of ‘acting together’ with the shooter and being ‘jointly in possession’ of a shotgun, denies having a firearm with intent.

The 24-year-old dad, told the jury on Tuesday that he was sitting outside his cannabis dealer’s house smoking a spliff when the man he knew, who was with a man he didn’t know, asked him for a lift to Bradley and he agreed because he was ‘going that way anyway’.

Cross-examining White yesterday, prosecutor Austin Newman asked him: “Are you seriously suggesting that two men, who were very intent on committing a very serious act of violence against someone, who had a shotgun with them in a drawstring bag, picked on you to be their getaway driver?”

(Image: staff)

White replied: “I was just giving someone a lift. I wasn’t a getaway driver.”

He said that afterwards he didn’t ask what the incident was about because he was ‘in shock’ and dropped the pair off at Beaumont Park before collecting a friend and taking him back to his own house where he ordered a takeaway.

White, of Law Lane near Southowram in Halifax, is refusing to name his passengers out of ‘fear of reprisals’ and even refused to name his friend who he spent time with after the shooting.

When Judge Neil Clark asked him if the people he was afraid of were in the room, he replied no but looked towards the press bench and said that his friend’s name could be published ‘in the paper’.

The trial continues.