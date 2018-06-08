Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One in 13 women in Yorkshire and the Humber has experienced domestic abuse in the last year.

Shocking figures from the Office for National Statistics have revealed that 7.7% of all women aged 16 to 59 in our region were victims of domestic abuse at least once in the last year.

It means an estimated 119,500 women and girls in Yorkshire and the Humber suffered abuse in 2017.

In around eight out of 10 cases the abuse was at the hands of a current or ex-partner.

Domestic abuse can involve physical violence but can also include any controlling, coercive, or threatening behaviour, which can be psychological, sexual, financial or emotional.

The 7.7% of women who have been a victim of this kind of abuse in Yorkshire and the Humber is a similar rate to the national average.

Across England and Wales, 7.8% of all 16-59 year old women were domestically abused last year - again one in every 13.

It means an estimated 1.3 million women across the country were affected by domestic abuse in 2017 alone.

Young women aged 16-19 see particularly high prevalence of domestic abuse nationally, as do lesbian and bisexual women, single mothers and those with a long standing illness or disability.

Suzanne Jacob, Chief Executive of SafeLives says: “These figures further reinforce the ongoing case for specialist support for groups of women who are experiencing particularly high rates of domestic abuse - including disabled women, young women and lesbian and bisexual women.

“Our Spotlights research shows that these women often face additional barriers to accessing support which is why we’re calling on the government to ensure that there are enough specialist services to give every woman the tailored and quality support she so urgently needs.

“Domestic abuse thrives on silence and stigma; we know that only one in five victims will ever call the police. These figures are the tip of the iceberg.

“We need to support women in places that work for them, such as hospitals, schools and in their community.

“We must challenge the harmful myths and stereotypes about what ‘type’ of person can be a victim of domestic abuse.

“It can happen to anyone, and everyone deserves the right support – whoever you are, wherever you live.”