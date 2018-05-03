The video will start in 8 Cancel

Almost 200 children took part in a massive cross country run in aid of the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice.

As part of the Shelley pyramid schools sports programme a Reception and Year One run involving 190 children, was held at Highburton First School.

The 800 metre run, which was started by a representative from the charity, was split into four races, Year 1 boys and girls and Reception girls and boys.

Andy Morris, of Shelley College, said: “Although it includes children from all 16 of our feeder schools, parents will make a donation towards it as we support this charity for all our cross country events.

“All children who took part produced a fantastic effort and gave their best. Each participant received a certificate for taking part and the top three runners received a medal.”

The event was organised and supported by sports co-ordinators and leaders from Shelley College and Kirkburton and Scissett middle schools.

Due to the increase in participation levels in competitions and events the Shelley pyramid schools have been recognised by Yorkshire Sport, a county sports partnership, supporting organisations across South and West Yorkshire, which aims to overcome the barriers to increase the numbers of children in primary schools taking part in after school sports.

Mr Morris added: “In addition we finally have an official start date for the Shelley Junior parkrun, which will be held at Shelley College from 9am every Sunday as of June 10 for four to 14 year-olds.

“For your child to take part you are required to register for a barcode online at http://www.parkrun.org.uk/register/ .

“The junior parkrun is also looking for additional volunteers and run directors to help with the smooth running of this weekly event.

“If this is of interest please email event director Karen Hirst at kazba0811@gmail.com.”