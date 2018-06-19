Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Almost 6,500 elderly people are thought to be living in social isolation in Huddersfield.

Now the national charity Contact the Elderly is urging people to do more to help them as many say that TV is their main source of company.

Research by Age UK has shown that there are 6,455 isolated older people living in Huddersfield. This number will only rise as the Huddersfield community, along with much of the UK, ages.

According to the Office for National Statistics, the number of older people in the UK will rise by over two and a half million by 2026.

Contact the Elderly, supported by partners like People’s Postcode Lottery, provides social connections for isolated older people, helping them reconnect with their community. The charity, supported by a nationwide network of 11,000 volunteers, work with thousands of the most socially isolated older people across the UK.

The charity’s Head of Service for Yorkshire Pamela Walker said: “We all need to help our older neighbours and ensure that all of them have the opportunity to reconnect with their community. To extend our service, we need help. We need the people of Huddersfield to step forward and volunteer a bit of their time to help us empower their isolated older neighbours to break out of the cycle of social isolation.”

If you’re interested in volunteering for Contact the Elderly, visit the charity’s website www.contact-the-elderly.org.uk , or Freephone 0800 716 543.