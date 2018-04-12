Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brighouse now has a special memorial for an officer from the town who won a Victoria Cross during World War One .

Lt Col James Forbes-Robertson, who was born at Slead Hall in the town on July 7, 1884, won the honour exactly 100 years ago.

He received a Victoria Cross for his action in the First World War while in command of the 1st Battalion Border Regiment during the Battle of the Lys on April 11 and 12, 1918 in Belgium.

Today (Thursday April 12) at 11am a commemorative stone was unveiled at Rydings Park in Brighouse, part of a national initiative providing commemorative paving stones at the birth place of each recipient of the Victoria Cross to commemorate the centenary of the First World War.

The stones are being laid as close as possible to the 100th anniversary of the date of the action for which the Victoria Cross was awarded.

It was attended by members of Lt Col Colonel Forbes-Robertson’s family and the curator of Cumbria’s Museum of Military Life, Stuart Eastwood, who is writing an illustrated book about the life of Lt Col Colonel Forbes-Robertson.

According to Cumbria’s Museum of Military Life Lt Col Forbes-Robertson had already won the Military Cross on the Somme, had survived being wounded and had other citations for courage before he won the Victoria Cross.

The citation for the VC reads: “For most conspicuous bravery while commanding his battalion during the heavy fighting. Through his quick judgement, resource, untiring energy and magnificent example, Lt Col Forbes-Robertson, on four separate occasions, saved the line from breaking and averted a situation which might have had the most serious and far-reaching results.

“On the first occasion when troops in front were falling back he made a rapid reconnaissance on horseback in full view of the enemy under heavy machine gun and close range shell fire. He then organised and, still mounted, led a counter attack which was completely successful in re-establishing our line.

“When his horse was shot under him he continued on foot. Later on the same day when troops to the left of his line were giving way he went to the flank and checked and steadied the line, inspiring confidence by his splendid coolness and disregard of personal danger. His horse was wounded three times and he was thrown five times.

“The following day when the troops on both his flanks were forced to retire he formed a post at battalion HQ and with his battalion still held his ground, thereby covering the retreat of troops on his flanks. Under the heaviest fire this gallant officer fearlessly exposed himself when collecting parties, organising and encouraging.

“On a subsequent occasion when troops were retiring on his left and the condition of things on his right were insecure he again saved the situation by his magnificent example and cool judgement. Losing a second horse, he continued on foot until he had established a line to which his own troops could withdraw and so conform to the general situation.”

Lt Col Colonel Forbes-Robertson went on to Command 2nd Gordon Highlanders from 1926 and then commanded 152 Infantry Brigade from 1932-34 and even served in Home Guard in World War Two.

He died on August 5, 1955.