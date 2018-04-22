Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This dramatic video shows the full horrendous scale of a severe blaze on the moors near to Holmfirth.

Professional Huddersfield videographer and photographer Robert Kerr was on a bike ride near to Dovestones Reservoir a short ride from Greenfield Road above Holmfirth when he spotted the huge plumes of smoke.

He had his high tech camera drone with him so sent it into the sky ... and the footage he has managed to get is truly amazing.

It captures the frightening scale of the fire and in one shot the firefighters seem as tiny as ants as they battle to beat the flames out.

(Image: Robert John Kerr)

Robert, 49, of Oakes, said: “I was really shocked to see it. I was chatting to the firefighters and they have a photo of four lads who they think may have started the fire.”

At its height 11 fire crews, along with three wildfire units and helicopters from Oldham Mountain Rescue and an air unit from Lancashire Fire and Rescue tackled the blaze.

Ella Stacey, 27, who works nearby, called 999 when she saw the fire. She said: “It was right next to the path, which was really busy.

“When I first saw it the fire was the size of a few cars, a few minutes later it was the size of a football pitch.”